توكنوميكس Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

توكنوميكس Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

اكتشف الرؤى الرئيسية حول Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)، بما في ذلك عرض التوكن ونموذج التوزيع وبيانات السوق في الوقت الفعلي.
USD

معلومات Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Just a chill guy is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

الموقع الرسمي:
https://www.chillguy.io/
مستكشف الكتل:
https://solscan.io/token/Df6yfrKC8kZE3KNkrHERKzAetSxbrWeniQfyJY4Jpump

توكنوميكس Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) وتحليل الأسعار

استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.

القيمة السوقية:
$ 57.85M
$ 57.85M$ 57.85M
إجمالي العرض:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
العرض المتداول:
$ 999.95M
$ 999.95M$ 999.95M
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
$ 57.85M
$ 57.85M$ 57.85M
أعلى مستوى على الإطلاق:
$ 0.6985
$ 0.6985$ 0.6985
أدنى مستوى على الإطلاق:
$ 0.01784659462823309
$ 0.01784659462823309$ 0.01784659462823309
السعر الحالي:
$ 0.05785
$ 0.05785$ 0.05785

هيكل التوكن المتعمق Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن CHILLGUY وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.

Overview

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) is a memecoin inspired by the viral Chill Guy meme, featuring a relaxed, anthropomorphic dog. The project is community-centric, aiming to foster a culture of calm and humor in the crypto space. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Coin Offering (ICO): The largest portion of tokens (33%) was distributed during the ICO phase, providing immediate liquidity and broad initial distribution.
  • Progressive Unlocking: The remaining tokens are released in phases, following a linear or staggered schedule from mid-2025 to mid-2029, ensuring a gradual increase in circulating supply and minimizing the risk of sudden market shocks.

Allocation Mechanism

CategoryAllocation (%)Description
Initial Coin Offering (ICO)33Immediate distribution to public participants during the ICO
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24For ecosystem growth, community rewards, and development
Team20Vested to incentivize long-term commitment from core contributors
Existing Investors13Gradually vested to early backers/private sale participants
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6Reserved for exchange listings and liquidity provision
Ecosystem Fund2.4For partnerships, grants, and ecosystem support
Livestreaming3Marketing and platform promotion activities
Foundation2For long-term sustainability and project management

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: CHILLGUY is primarily a memecoin, designed for holding, trading, and community engagement. There is no evidence of additional utility such as staking, governance, or protocol fees.
  • Incentives: The allocation to community and ecosystem initiatives (24%) suggests ongoing rewards, airdrops, or grants to incentivize participation and growth. However, there is no explicit mechanism for earning fees, dividends, or staking rewards.

Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting Schedules: Team and existing investor allocations are subject to standard vesting periods, which are designed to prevent large token dumps and align long-term interests.
  • Foundation and Ecosystem Funds: These are locked and released gradually to ensure responsible management and sustained project development.

Unlocking Time

  • Timeline: Token unlocking occurs progressively from July 2025 through July 2029.
  • Linear/Staggered Release: The percentage of unlocked tokens increases steadily over this period, with 100% of the supply unlocked by mid-2029.
  • Immediate Unlock: The ICO allocation (33%) was made available immediately at launch, while other categories follow the vesting schedule.

Summary Table: Token Allocation and Unlocking

CategoryAllocation (%)Unlocking ScheduleNotes
Initial Coin Offering (ICO)33ImmediateLargest initial distribution
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24Gradual (2025-2029)For rewards, growth, and development
Team20Gradual (2025-2029)Standard vesting to prevent dumps
Existing Investors13Gradual (2025-2029)Vested to align with long-term interests
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6As neededFor exchange listings and liquidity
Ecosystem Fund2.4Gradual (2025-2029)For partnerships and grants
Livestreaming3As neededFor marketing and platform promotion
Foundation2Gradual (2025-2029)For sustainability and management

Implications and Analysis

  • Stability and Growth: The vesting and gradual unlocking mechanisms are designed to foster long-term stability, prevent sudden supply shocks, and incentivize ongoing participation.
  • Community Focus: A significant portion of tokens is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, highlighting the project's emphasis on organic growth and engagement.
  • Limited Utility: As a memecoin, CHILLGUY's primary value proposition is its cultural and community appeal rather than technical or financial utility.

Limitations

  • No Explicit Staking or Governance: There is no evidence of staking, governance, or protocol fee mechanisms.
  • Speculative Nature: As with most memecoins, the value and utility are largely driven by community sentiment and viral appeal rather than intrinsic utility.

Conclusion

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) employs a classic memecoin tokenomics model with a strong focus on community, gradual unlocking, and long-term alignment of interests. The structured vesting and allocation mechanisms are designed to support sustainable growth, while the lack of advanced utility features positions it firmly as a speculative, community-driven asset.

توكنوميكس Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام

يعد فهم توكنوميكس Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.

المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:

إجمالي العرض:

الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن CHILLGUY التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.

العرض المتداول:

عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.

إجمالي العرض:

الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن CHILLGUY التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.

القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):

يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.

معدل التضخم:

يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.

ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟

ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.

محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.

شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.

ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.

والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس CHILLGUY، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن CHILLGUY!

كيفية شراء CHILLGUY

هل أنت مهتم بإضافة Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) إلى محفظتك؟ تدعم MEXC طرقًا مختلفة لشراء CHILLGUY ، بما في ذلك بطاقات الائتمان، والتحويلات المصرفية، والتداول من نظير إلى نظير. سواء كنت مبتدئاً أو محترفاً، فإن MEXC تجعل شراء الكريبتو سهلاً وآمناً.

تاريخ سعر Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

يساعد تحليل تاريخ أسعار CHILLGUY المستخدمين على فهم تحركات السوق السابقة، ومستويات الدعم/المقاومة الرئيسية، وأنماط التقلبات. وسواء كنت تتبع أعلى المستويات على الإطلاق أو تحدد الاتجاهات، فإن البيانات التاريخية هي جزء مهم من التنبؤ بالأسعار والتحليل الفني.

توقعات سعر CHILLGUY

هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه CHILLGUY؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار CHILLGUY الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.

لماذا عليك اختيار MEXC؟

MEXC هي واحدة من أفضل بورصات الكريبتو في العالم، ويثق بها ملايين المستخدمين على مستوى العالم. وسواء كنت مبتدئًا أو محترفًا، فإن MEXC هي أسهل طريقة للكريبتو.

أكثر من 4,000 زوج تداول في أسواق العقود الفورية والآجلة
أسرع إدراج التوكن في CEXs
#1 السيولة في جميع أنحاء الصناعة
أقل الرسوم، مدعومة بخدمة عملاء 24/7
شفافية احتياطي التوكن بنسبة +%100 لأموال المستخدم
حواجز دخول منخفضة للغاية: اشترِ العملات المشفرة بسعر 1 USDT فقط
mc_how_why_title
اشترِ الكريبتو باستخدام 1 USDT: طريقك الأسهل إلى عالم الكريبتو!

إخلاء المسؤولية

توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.