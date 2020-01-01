توكنوميكس Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)
معلومات Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)
Just a chill guy is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
توكنوميكس Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن CHILLGUY وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
Overview
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) is a memecoin inspired by the viral Chill Guy meme, featuring a relaxed, anthropomorphic dog. The project is community-centric, aiming to foster a culture of calm and humor in the crypto space. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Coin Offering (ICO): The largest portion of tokens (33%) was distributed during the ICO phase, providing immediate liquidity and broad initial distribution.
- Progressive Unlocking: The remaining tokens are released in phases, following a linear or staggered schedule from mid-2025 to mid-2029, ensuring a gradual increase in circulating supply and minimizing the risk of sudden market shocks.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Description
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33
|Immediate distribution to public participants during the ICO
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24
|For ecosystem growth, community rewards, and development
|Team
|20
|Vested to incentivize long-term commitment from core contributors
|Existing Investors
|13
|Gradually vested to early backers/private sale participants
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6
|Reserved for exchange listings and liquidity provision
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4
|For partnerships, grants, and ecosystem support
|Livestreaming
|3
|Marketing and platform promotion activities
|Foundation
|2
|For long-term sustainability and project management
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: CHILLGUY is primarily a memecoin, designed for holding, trading, and community engagement. There is no evidence of additional utility such as staking, governance, or protocol fees.
- Incentives: The allocation to community and ecosystem initiatives (24%) suggests ongoing rewards, airdrops, or grants to incentivize participation and growth. However, there is no explicit mechanism for earning fees, dividends, or staking rewards.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Team and existing investor allocations are subject to standard vesting periods, which are designed to prevent large token dumps and align long-term interests.
- Foundation and Ecosystem Funds: These are locked and released gradually to ensure responsible management and sustained project development.
Unlocking Time
- Timeline: Token unlocking occurs progressively from July 2025 through July 2029.
- Linear/Staggered Release: The percentage of unlocked tokens increases steadily over this period, with 100% of the supply unlocked by mid-2029.
- Immediate Unlock: The ICO allocation (33%) was made available immediately at launch, while other categories follow the vesting schedule.
Summary Table: Token Allocation and Unlocking
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Unlocking Schedule
|Notes
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33
|Immediate
|Largest initial distribution
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24
|Gradual (2025-2029)
|For rewards, growth, and development
|Team
|20
|Gradual (2025-2029)
|Standard vesting to prevent dumps
|Existing Investors
|13
|Gradual (2025-2029)
|Vested to align with long-term interests
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6
|As needed
|For exchange listings and liquidity
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4
|Gradual (2025-2029)
|For partnerships and grants
|Livestreaming
|3
|As needed
|For marketing and platform promotion
|Foundation
|2
|Gradual (2025-2029)
|For sustainability and management
Implications and Analysis
- Stability and Growth: The vesting and gradual unlocking mechanisms are designed to foster long-term stability, prevent sudden supply shocks, and incentivize ongoing participation.
- Community Focus: A significant portion of tokens is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, highlighting the project's emphasis on organic growth and engagement.
- Limited Utility: As a memecoin, CHILLGUY's primary value proposition is its cultural and community appeal rather than technical or financial utility.
Limitations
- No Explicit Staking or Governance: There is no evidence of staking, governance, or protocol fee mechanisms.
- Speculative Nature: As with most memecoins, the value and utility are largely driven by community sentiment and viral appeal rather than intrinsic utility.
Conclusion
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) employs a classic memecoin tokenomics model with a strong focus on community, gradual unlocking, and long-term alignment of interests. The structured vesting and allocation mechanisms are designed to support sustainable growth, while the lack of advanced utility features positions it firmly as a speculative, community-driven asset.
توكنوميكس Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن CHILLGUY التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن CHILLGUY التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس CHILLGUY، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن CHILLGUY!
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.
