mc_price_introduce_title

Calo Metaverse is the moving lifestyle app based on blockchain with Game-fi elements. Users can get more income through moving activities like walking, running, training. Upon entering the Calo Metaverse, players will equip themselves with SNEAKER to participate in virtual challenges. Beginning with running and walking, players will conquer challenges and receive FIT Token to continue participating in the next activities on the app. Players have the right to trade SNEAKER on the app's marketplace as well as upgrade their SNEAKER.

price:mc_price_introduce_content

mc_price_introduce_content_des

mc_price_pred_title

price:mc_price_page_pred_des

mc_price_page_history_title

price:mc_price_page_history_des

mc_price_buy_title

price:mc_price_buy_content

mc_price_resource_title

mc_price_resource_title_des

mc_price_mexc_guides

Experience A World-Class Exchange With MEXC Renowned for the lowest trading fees and highest token selection in the entire crypto market, MEXC sets itself apart as a world-class cryptocurrency exchange.

Huge Crash On The Crypto Market – What Will Happen Next? On August 5, Bitcoin (BTC) is down by 15%, reaching the $49,000 mark for a brief moment, while Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins continue to spiral downward. What happens next?

mc_price_disclaimer_title

mc_price_disclaimer_content