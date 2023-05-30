Scalability – Intermediate Crypto Knowledge Guide
Blockchain scalability could be an indicator for a project’s future growth. So, how much do you know about its importance and challenges?
BSGG coin is an ERC-20 token that resides on the Ethereum - Polygon blockchain and is the centerpiece of the Betswap.gg platform. The BSGG token provides several features including DAO governance, staking, social betting, and discounted platform fees. The BSGG coin can be used to pay discounted fees on your sports trading commissions. Meaning you keep more money in your pocket. Betswap regularly performs BSGG coin buybacks. It removes tokens from circulation, ensuring the token supply is consistently reduced and is deflationary by design.
Smart contracts are the core of blockchain. Meanwhile, decentralized applications empower users on blockchain. Learn it all at MEXC blog now!
