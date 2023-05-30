Scalability – Intermediate Crypto Knowledge Guide
Blockchain scalability could be an indicator for a project’s future growth. So, how much do you know about its importance and challenges?
price:mc_price_header_title
price:mc_price_information_content
price:mc_price_information_content_two
price:mc_price_information_currency_title_des
|price:mc_price_common_period
|common:mc_common_change (USD)
|common:mc_common_change (%)
|price:mc_price_information_performance_today
|--
|0.00%
|price:mc_price_information_performance_30_days
|--
|--
|price:mc_price_information_performance_60_days
|--
|--
|price:mc_price_information_performance_90_days
|--
|--
price:mc_price_information_price_title_des
--
--
--
--
0.00%
--
price:mc_price_information_market_title_des
--
--
--
Blockchain Monster Hunt (BCMH) is the world’s first multi-chain game that runs entirely on the blockchain itself. Inspired by Pokémon-GO, BCMH allows players to continuously explore brand-new locations on the blockchain to hunt and battle monsters. Each block on the blockchain is a unique digital space where a limited number of Monsters (of the same DNA gene and rarity) may exist. Players and collectors can hunt or battle for a chance to capture these unique Monsters and to earn coins.
price:mc_price_introduce_content
price:mc_price_buy_content
mc_price_trade_content
mc_price_futures_content_p1
mc_price_futures_content_p2
mc_price_resource_title_des
Blockchain scalability could be an indicator for a project’s future growth. So, how much do you know about its importance and challenges?
Smart contracts are the core of blockchain. Meanwhile, decentralized applications empower users on blockchain. Learn it all at MEXC blog now!
mc_price_disclaimer_content
common:mc_common_amount
1 = 0 USD