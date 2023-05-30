Scalability – Intermediate Crypto Knowledge Guide
Blockchain scalability could be an indicator for a project’s future growth. So, how much do you know about its importance and challenges?
Alpha Quark is a blockchain project which deals with intellectual property based NFT(Non-Fungible Token) and metaverse. Alpha Quark provides a new service where users can mint, promote, and trade valuable NFT items related to intellectual properties such as music copyright, music master right, webtoon copyright, movie copyright by liquidating the intellectual property asset class and generate a new market where users can easily have accesses to valuable digital asset. Alpha Quark will provide metaverse experience for users and marketplace service so that Alpha Quark token can be used as utility token.
