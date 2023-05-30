mc_price_introduce_title

Alpha Quark is a blockchain project which deals with intellectual property based NFT(Non-Fungible Token) and metaverse. Alpha Quark provides a new service where users can mint, promote, and trade valuable NFT items related to intellectual properties such as music copyright, music master right, webtoon copyright, movie copyright by liquidating the intellectual property asset class and generate a new market where users can easily have accesses to valuable digital asset. Alpha Quark will provide metaverse experience for users and marketplace service so that Alpha Quark token can be used as utility token.

price:mc_price_introduce_content

mc_price_buy_title

price:mc_price_buy_content

mc_price_trade_title

mc_price_trade_content

mc_common_trade_futures_btn

mc_price_futures_title

mc_price_futures_content_p1

mc_price_futures_content_p2

mc_price_resource_title

mc_price_resource_title_des

mc_price_mexc_guides

Scalability – Intermediate Crypto Knowledge Guide Blockchain scalability could be an indicator for a project’s future growth. So, how much do you know about its importance and challenges?

Smart Contracts and Decentralized Applications – Intermediate Crypto Knowledge Guide Smart contracts are the core of blockchain. Meanwhile, decentralized applications empower users on blockchain. Learn it all at MEXC blog now!

mc_price_disclaimer_title

mc_price_disclaimer_content