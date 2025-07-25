2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Justin Sun rings the bell at Nasdaq opening ceremony as TRX flips ADA in market cap rankings

Justin Sun rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 24 to celebrate TRON Inc.’s debut, as TRX price steadies within its ascending channel after a breakout attempt lost momentum. On Thursday, July 24, Justin Sun, founder of the TRON blockchain,…
Crypto.news2025/07/25 20:49
Former BlackRock Head of Digital Asset Strategy Joseph Chalom Joins SharpLink as Co-CEO

PANews reported on July 25 that according to SharpLink’s announcement, Joseph Chalom, former head of digital asset strategy at BlackRock, officially joined SharpLink as co-CEO. Chalom has worked at BlackRock
PANews2025/07/25 20:48
A dormant Ethereum address for ten years was activated, involving 37 ETH

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Whale Alert , a dormant Ethereum pre-mining address has just been activated, involving 37 ETH , which is about 139,895 USD at
PANews2025/07/25 20:45
35 companies now hold at least 1,000 Bitcoin as corporate adoption booms

Analysts expect a “pivotal stretch” in crypto markets, as institutional appetite and open interest are at peak levels.
PANews2025/07/25 20:42
Pure Crypto plans to raise fourth fund, betting on crypto's 'last big boom'

PANews reported on July 25 that Pure Crypto, a fund management company headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, plans to raise its fourth cryptocurrency fund. Founder Jeremy Boynton and managing
PANews2025/07/25 20:40
Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on July 25 that Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan wrote that the four-year cycle that once dominated the crypto market is no longer applicable. Hougan pointed out that the
PANews2025/07/25 20:22
Nigeria opens doors to stablecoin firms under regulatory oversight

Nigeria’s SEC Director-General Emomotimi Agama said the country welcomes stablecoin firms, marking a shift toward supportive crypto policy.
PANews2025/07/25 20:07
Strategy increases STRC preferred stock offering size from $500 million to $2.521 billion

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Strategy's official announcement, the company completed the pricing of 28,011,111 shares of variable-rate Class A perpetual preferred stock ($STRC) on July 24,
PANews2025/07/25 20:05
XRP Price Breaks through $3.66, Investors Flock to ALL4 Mining, Redefining AI Cloud Mining

CryptoNews2025/07/25 20:04
Robinhood Launches HBAR in the US

PANews reported on July 25 that according to BWEnews, Robinhood launched HBAR on the US site.
PANews2025/07/25 20:02

