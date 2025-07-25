Strategy to Raise $2.47B Through Sale of 28M Preferred Shares Priced at $90 Each

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) announced Friday that it will sell 28 million shares of its Series A Stretch Preferred Stock at $90 each in its initial public offering. The transaction is expected to close on July 29. Strategy said it estimates net proceeds of approximately $2.474 billion after underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. Strategy announces pricing of its Stretch Perpetual Preferred Stock ($STRC) Offering and upsizes the deal from $500 Million to $2.521 Billion. $MSTR https://t.co/MySRU4bZSA — Strategy (@Strategy) July 25, 2025 Proceeds Will Fund Bitcoin Purchases and Operations The funds raised will go toward general business needs, including buying bitcoin and covering operating costs. The STRC Stock will pay monthly dividends at a starting rate of 9% per year on a $100 base value, beginning August 31—if approved by the board. Strategy can adjust the dividend rate based on market conditions, but within set limits. If dividends aren’t paid on time, interest will build on the unpaid amount each month. Strategy can buy back all or some of the STRC Stock at $101 per share plus any unpaid dividends once the shares are listed on a U.S. stock exchange. For partial buybacks, at least $250 million worth of shares must still be in circulation. Strategy Acquires 4,225 BTC for $472.5M, Last week, Strategy added 4,225 BTC to its treasury in a single week, spending $472.5 million at an average price of $111,827 per bitcoin. This latest acquisition, announced on July 14, brings Strategy’s total BTC holdings to 601,550, purchased at an average price of $71,268 per coin, amounting to a total investment of $42.87 billion. The Bitcoin 100 will fight to be in the Bitcoin 10. pic.twitter.com/RUlQpOQIwf — Strategy (@Strategy) July 24, 2025 Strategy is led by Executive Chairman Michael Saylor, the outspoken Bitcoin advocate and co-founder of MicroStrategy. Saylor’s strategy is bold, high-conviction, and designed to hedge against inflation, currency devaluation, and systemic financial risk. He frequently describes Bitcoin as “digital energy” and “economic immortality,” framing his acquisitions as part of a long-term mission to preserve shareholder value in an increasingly unstable monetary environment. This aggressive stance has not only reshaped MicroStrategy but has influenced a wave of corporate interest in digital assets, with Saylor becoming a prominent figurehead in the global Bitcoin movement. MSTR Price Action As of the latest close on July 25, MicroStrategy Inc. Class A (Nasdaq: MSTR) held steady at $414.92, showing no change during regular trading hours. However, pre-market data suggests a 2.30% drop, with the stock trading at $405.37, indicating potential pressure ahead of market open. So far, the stock has been volatile, with a 52-week high of $543.00 and a low of $102.40, reflecting investor sensitivity to Bitcoin price movements and MicroStrategy’s aggressive BTC accumulation strategy. With a market cap of $116.58 billion, the company remains one of the most closely watched Bitcoin proxy plays in the public markets.