2025-08-03 Sunday

The U.S. Department of Justice may bring Tornado Cash-related charges against Dragonfly employees

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Aggr News, the US Department of Justice is weighing whether to bring charges against Dragonfly employees for the Tornado Cash incident.
PANews2025/07/25 23:03
Star Road Technology launches Web5 strategy and releases the world's leading RWA platform FRP

PANews reported on July 25 that Star Road Financial Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. (Star Road Technology), which was independently incubated by Fosun Wealth Holdings under Fosun, held the "Star Road
PANews2025/07/25 23:02
S&P 500, Nasdaq steady as investors eye Apple, Microsoft earnings

Stocks are bracing for a key week ahead with the monthly U.S. jobs report and key quarterly results featuring Apple, Meta and Microsoft.
Crypto.news2025/07/25 22:57
Duodian Digital Intelligence completes allotment and subscription of new shares, actively deploys stablecoin and blockchain business

PANews reported on July 25 that according to the announcement of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Duodian Digital Intelligence Co., Ltd. has completed the placement on July 21, 2025, and
PANews2025/07/25 22:56
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will accelerate the construction of an open source system

PANews July 25 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that Xiong Jijun, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said at the 2025 Open Atom Open Source Ecosystem
PANews2025/07/25 22:26
USDC Treasury destroyed more than 54 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Whale Alert monitoring data, at 22:14 Beijing time, 54,466,955 USDC (equivalent to 54,454,591 USD) on the Ethereum chain were destroyed in the
PANews2025/07/25 22:18
Volcon purchased 2,903 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,183

PANews reported on July 25 that according to the official announcement, as of 8:00 a.m. EST on July 25, 2025, Volcon has accumulated 3,183.37 bitcoins, with a total purchase amount
PANews2025/07/25 22:10
Trump says chance of US-EU deal is only 50%

PANews July 25 news, although EU diplomats have recently been optimistic about the imminent trade deal, Trump said that the possibility of the US and Europe reaching an agreement on
PANews2025/07/25 22:02
BNB Chain announces the shortlist for the 10th season of MVB, including 15 early Web3 projects

PANews reported on July 25 that BNB Chain announced that the 10th season of the Most Valuable Builder (MVB) accelerator program has officially started, with a total of 15 early
PANews2025/07/25 22:00
After the U.S. stock market opened, digital currency concept stocks generally fell, and Strategy fell 2.5%

PANews reported on July 25 that digital currency concept stocks generally fell after the opening of the U.S. stock market, with Coinbase (COIN.O) falling 1.1%, Strategy (MSTR.O) falling 2.5%, and
PANews2025/07/25 21:45

China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman

The floating profit of &quot;insider whales&quot; has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$525 million, mainly due to the short position

According to Deflama data, Pumpfun's daily revenue hit a new low since May 2024, reaching $251,788.