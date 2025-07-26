MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
$1,000 in Pepeto could turn into over $87,000: Why this memecoin is a must-watch
PEPETO surges in early 2025 with strong presale momentum, low fees, and growing buzz in the Ethereum memecoin space. #partnercontent
SPACE
$0.1487
-7.86%
MEMECOIN
$0.01399
-7.22%
WHY
$0.00000002361
+1.98%
BUZZ
$0.007135
-0.25%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 00:44
Ethereum price targets $4,000 as ETH ETFs add $5.1 billion
The current Ethereum price is hovering just below a critical resistance level as spot ETFs attract billions, signaling growing institutional confidence.
SPOT
$0.000000000000000000006199
--%
ETH
$3,395.86
-4.84%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 00:30
Fogo — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
Fogo is a Layer 1 blockchain built on the SVM and powered by the Firedancer client. The project has raised $13.5 million in funding from CMS Holdings, Distributed Global, and through an ICO on Echo. The team recently launched its public testnet, where users can already start engaging. In this guide, we’ll explore which activities […] Сообщение Fogo — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
LL
$0.01363
-1.01%
ECHO
$0.02041
-13.00%
SVM
$0.00889
-10.56%
LAYER
$0.5777
-4.37%
Share
Incrypted
2025/07/26 23:32
Blockstream acquires Elysium Lab and launches incubator entity Blockstream CH SAGL
PANews reported on July 26 that according to Businesswire, Bitcoin financial infrastructure company Blockstream announced the acquisition of Elysium Lab, a digital asset company in Lugano, Switzerland. The specific acquisition
Share
PANews
2025/07/26 23:31
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 162 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on July 26 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $162 million, of which $105 million
Share
PANews
2025/07/26 23:30
Futu plans to provide crypto interest-bearing investment services and will launch RMB, HKD and USD tokenized money market funds
PANews reported on July 26 that according to Yahoo Finance, Futu announced that it will further explore compliant on-chain trading solutions, and its licensed virtual asset trading platform (VATP) plans
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.10%
VIRTUAL
$1.14
-6.31%
Share
PANews
2025/07/26 23:15
Pudgy Penguins Security Director: Stay Calm, We Did Not Acquire OpenSea
PANews July 26 news, NFT project Pudgy Penguins security director Beau (@beausecurity) posted on the X platform: Calm down, there is no acquisition of OpenSea, the scale of the Penguin
NOT
$0.001971
-4.59%
NFT
$0.0000004718
-0.48%
Share
PANews
2025/07/26 22:53
The White Whale's long position still has a floating profit of about US$33 million after a week of market fluctuations
PANews July 26 news, according to Lookonchain monitoring, after a week of market fluctuations, some traders were forced to liquidate, but the giant whale The White Whale still ranks first
WHITE
$0.0004888
+2.17%
Share
PANews
2025/07/26 22:29
Nasdaq-listed company ProPhase Labs announces launch of crypto asset reserve strategy and will purchase BTC
PANews reported on July 26 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company ProPhase Labs announced that its board of directors has approved the launch of a crypto asset reserve strategy to
BTC
$112,392.92
-1.53%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.10%
Share
PANews
2025/07/26 22:02
CryptoQuant CEO: The 80,000 BTC transferred recently after 14 years of silence may have come from the MyBitcoin hacker or its founder’s wallet
PANews July 26 news, Ki Young Ju, founder and CEO of the on-chain analysis platform CryptoQuant, posted on the X platform that tracking the recent transfer of 80,000 BTC after
BTC
$112,392.92
-1.53%
MAY
$0.04917
-1.77%
WALLET
$0.02167
-1.94%
Share
PANews
2025/07/26 21:59
Trending News
More
China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy
Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman
The floating profit of "insider whales" has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$525 million, mainly due to the short position
According to Deflama data, Pumpfun's daily revenue hit a new low since May 2024, reaching $251,788.