Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Initially, only a few licenses may be launched, and unlicensed stablecoin promotion will be convicted

Author: Weilin, PANews Hong Kong's "Stablecoin Ordinance" will take effect on August 1 (next Friday). The Hong Kong Monetary Authority plans to publish a summary of the "Stablecoin Issuer Licensing
PANews2025/07/27 14:10
MistTrack: Beware of Malicious Google Ad Phishing Scams

PANews reported on July 27 that SlowMist MistTrack sent a tweet warning that it had received reports that scammers were placing malicious Google ads (such as misttrack[.]tools) to trick users
PANews2025/07/27 13:54
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6250.18 BTC

PANews reported on July 27 that El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days, and currently holds 6,250.18 bitcoins, with a total value of
PANews2025/07/27 13:07
The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed

PANews July 27 news, according to Cailianshe, at the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) Science Frontier Plenary Session held yesterday, the "Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025" was
PANews2025/07/27 12:01
An address suspected to be associated with DeFiance Capital bought 30,366 ETH in the past 28 hours, worth about $114 million

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the address 0xF436 suspected to be related to DeFiance Capital bought 30,366 ETH (worth about $114 million) in the past
PANews2025/07/27 11:20
Ethereum’s 10th anniversary live broadcast will be held at 22:30 on July 30, and a limited-time free NFT will be launched

PANews reported on July 27 that the Ethereum Foundation tweeted that the Ethereum 10th Anniversary Celebration Live Broadcast will be held at 22:30 (UTC+8) on July 30. Ethereum founder Vitalik
PANews2025/07/27 09:53
Economic Daily: Many places have issued risk warnings to guard against scams disguised as "stablecoins"

PANews reported on July 27 that the Economic Daily published an article stating that since July, financial management departments and industry self-regulatory organizations in many places have successively issued risk
PANews2025/07/27 09:34
Ethena Foundation subsidiary repurchases 83 million ENA through third-party market makers

PANews reported on July 27 that the Ethena Foundation tweeted that between July 22 and July 25, its subsidiary had purchased 83 million ENA on major exchanges through a repurchase
PANews2025/07/27 09:24
A whale opened a long position in BNB and a short position in SOL and ZORA on HyperLiquid, with a total size of over 5.5 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 4.56 million USDC (total holding size of approximately 5.52 million USD) into HyperLiquid, opened a 3x
PANews2025/07/27 09:20
TRM Labs Report: Some Russian Entities Are Using Kyrgyzstan’s Cryptocurrency Industry to Evade Sanctions

PANews July 27 news, according to Decrypt, a new report from British blockchain intelligence company TRM Labs pointed out that some Russian individuals and groups are using Kyrgyzstan's cryptocurrency ecosystem
PANews2025/07/27 09:11

