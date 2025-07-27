2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Data: This week, Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Entities increased their holdings by 29,500 Bitcoins

Data: This week, Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Entities increased their holdings by 29,500 Bitcoins

PANews reported on July 27 that according to @btcNLNico statistics, Bitcoin treasury strategy entities increased their holdings by 29,500 Bitcoins this week. The relevant entities issued a total of 62
Share
PANews2025/07/27 22:37
A whale bought 241,074 GP at an average price of $6.57

A whale bought 241,074 GP at an average price of $6.57

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent USDC and SOL to buy GP worth $1.58 million (241,074 pieces) at an average price of
Solana
SOL$157.45-5.68%
Graphite
GP$2.99-10.50%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002--%
Share
PANews2025/07/27 22:14
Ethereum ghost ledger: $23b gone, burned, or bugged—Coinbase exec breaks it down

Ethereum ghost ledger: $23b gone, burned, or bugged—Coinbase exec breaks it down

Coinbase's Conor Grogan revealed that at least 913,111 Ethereum worth $3.43 billion has been permanently lost due to user errors.
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/27 22:00
Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget: Trump has made it clear that he has no intention of firing Powell

Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget: Trump has made it clear that he has no intention of firing Powell

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Jinshi, Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, said that Trump made it clear that he had no intention
U
U$0.01107-0.09%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.461-4.11%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.03358-8.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/27 21:22
Data: NFT sales on Ethereum chain reached nearly $160 million in the past 7 days, with CryptoPunks ranking first

Data: NFT sales on Ethereum chain reached nearly $160 million in the past 7 days, with CryptoPunks ranking first

PANews reported on July 27 that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT sales on the Ethereum chain have approached $160 million in the past 7 days, currently reaching $157,608,881, including: 1.
NFT
NFT$0.000000472-0.46%
Share
PANews2025/07/27 21:20
U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick: August 1 tariff deadline will not be extended

U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick: August 1 tariff deadline will not be extended

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Fox News forwarded by Jinshi, US Commerce Secretary Lutnick said that the August 1 deadline for tariff increases will not be extended.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001968-5.01%
U
U$0.01107-0.09%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02819-2.65%
Share
PANews2025/07/27 21:11
Opinion: The GENIUS Act may push stablecoins toward payment use cases

Opinion: The GENIUS Act may push stablecoins toward payment use cases

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Cointelegraph, Fabian Dori, chief investment officer of Sygnum, said that the GENIUS Act brings the United States closer to the global consensus
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03648-6.29%
MAY
MAY$0.04928-1.61%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03681-0.29%
Share
PANews2025/07/27 21:07
URANUS jumps 175%, NILA spikes double digits while market rally slows down

URANUS jumps 175%, NILA spikes double digits while market rally slows down

The overall crypto market shows signs of cooling, but several altcoins continue to rally. URANUS is in the lead with a notable 175% increase.
Uranus
URANUS$0.52519+17.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/27 21:00
Analyst shares secret to success with XRP, says 99% of holders could miss out

Analyst shares secret to success with XRP, says 99% of holders could miss out

XRP advocate Edward Farina urges holders to stay strong through volatility, and hints that real gains come from conviction, not quick trades. #partnercontent.
Quickswap
QUICK$0.01961-4.15%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001968-5.01%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02399-1.59%
XRP
XRP$2.7692-8.25%
RealLink
REAL$0.04666+2.54%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/27 21:00
Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget: Trump's only request to the Federal Reserve is to cut interest rates

Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget: Trump's only request to the Federal Reserve is to cut interest rates

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Jinshi, Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, said that Trump's only request to the Federal Reserve is to
U
U$0.01107-0.09%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.461-4.11%
Share
PANews2025/07/27 20:50

Trending News

More

China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman

The floating profit of &quot;insider whales&quot; has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$525 million, mainly due to the short position

According to Deflama data, Pumpfun's daily revenue hit a new low since May 2024, reaching $251,788.