A whale spent $3.17 million to buy 22.4 million VINE
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale spent 17,080 SOL (about 3.17 million US dollars) to purchase 22.4 million VINE at a price of 0.14
SOL
$157.49
-5.66%
VINE
$0.0766
-25.27%
PANews
2025/07/28 09:12
Bitcoin range-bound ahead of Fed rate decision, tech earnings, and ETF data
Bitcoin held steady last week while altcoins tumbled, as the crypto market entered a holding pattern ahead of key macro and corporate catalysts.
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 09:10
BNB breaks through 847 USDT, setting a new record
PANews reported on July 28 that the market showed that BNB had just broken through 847 USDT, reaching a maximum of 847.64 USDT per coin, setting a new record high.
BNB
$736.76
-3.25%
PANews
2025/07/28 08:44
A whale deposited 4.68 million USDC into the HyperLiquid platform and opened a short position in ETH
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens , Smart Trader reappeared, deposited 4.68 USDC to the HyperLiquid platform, and opened a ETH short position with 20 times
ETH
$3,396.43
-5.01%
USDC
$1.0001
-0.01%
SMART
$0.004319
+2.46%
PANews
2025/07/28 08:23
Details of a corruption case involving 140 million yuan in rewards for a short video platform in Beijing revealed: using virtual currency to launder money and other methods to transfer stolen money
PANews July 28 news, according to a recent report by the People's Daily, Feng, a former employee of a short video platform company in Haidian District, Beijing, took advantage of
PEOPLE
$0.01724
-5.58%
VIRTUAL
$1.14
-6.67%
PANews
2025/07/28 08:12
CK Hutchison Holdings issued an announcement on Hutchison Ports, intending to invite major strategic investors from mainland China to join
PANews reported on July 28 that Cheung Kong Holdings (00001.HK) issued an announcement regarding a transaction involving Hutchison Port Holdings Group. The company confirmed that the exclusive negotiation period between
MAJOR
$0.15275
-2.38%
PANews
2025/07/28 07:51
Firefox China business adjustment: Beijing Firefox will cease operations on September 29
PANews reported on July 28 that according to the announcement on firefox.com.cn, Mozilla and Beijing Mozhi Firefox Information Technology Co., Ltd. have reached an agreement that Beijing Firefox will officially
PANews
2025/07/28 07:49
V2EX users revealed that a recruitment project contained malicious code, suspected of stealing cryptocurrency assets
PANews reported on July 28 that according to the V2EX website, user evada recently posted that during the application process, he was asked to use the GitHub project template specified
PANews
2025/07/28 07:42
Source: A high-level US business delegation will visit China
PANews July 28 news, according to the Hong Kong "South China Morning Post" website reported on July 27, according to two people familiar with the matter, a high-level American business
PEOPLE
$0.01724
-5.58%
PANews
2025/07/28 07:32
The probability that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged this week is 97.4%.
PANews reported on July 28 that according to CME's "Fed Watch": the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in July is 97.4%, and the probability of a 25
PANews
2025/07/28 07:20
