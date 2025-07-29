2025-08-03 Sunday

Hong Kong finalizes stablecoin rules, launches public registry

The HKMA finalized stablecoin regulations set to take effect Aug. 1, warning no licenses have been issued and urging caution against hype and scams.
PANews2025/07/29
SharpLink disclosed that its total Ethereum holdings have increased to approximately 438,000 ETH

PANews reported on July 29th that Nasdaq-listed company SharpLink announced on its X platform that it purchased approximately 77,210 ETH for approximately $290 million between July 21st and 27th, with
PANews2025/07/29
JPMorgan Chase: Coinbase has benefited significantly from its partnership with Circle and the USDC economy

PANews reported on July 29th that, according to CoinDesk, JPMorgan Chase's latest report stated that Coinbase's partnership with Circle and its investment in the USDC stablecoin are generating significant returns
PANews2025/07/29
DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.

According to CoinDesk, the listed company DeFi Development announced on July 29 that it had increased its holdings of SOL by 181,303 from July 21 to July 28, with an
PANews2025/07/29
Linea announces native ETH revenue and destruction mechanism ahead of LINEA token launch

PANews reported on July 29th that, according to The Block, Linea, the Ethereum Layer 2 network founded by Consensys, announced several plans ahead of the official launch of its LINEA
PANews2025/07/29
Ethereum: A Decade of Narrative Metamorphosis

Authors: Ada and David, TechFlow At 3:26 PM on July 30, 2015, Ethereum's first block was successfully mined. With this genesis moment, known as "Frontier," came an ambitious prophecy: the
PANews2025/07/29
Publicly listed company ZOOZ Power announces $180 million in private placement and launches Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy

PANews reported on July 29th that according to Globenewswire, energy management solutions provider ZOOZ Power Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: ZOOZ) announced today that it will conduct a $180 million private
PANews2025/07/29
Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission: Beware of suspicious investment products such as "FoFund", "Fo Coin" and "Taohuayuan NFT"

PANews reported on July 29th that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) issued an announcement warning the public against suspicious investment products named "FoFund Duoduo No. 1," "FoFund
PANews2025/07/29
Bakkt to raise $75 million in rights offering to buy Bitcoin and other digital assets

PANews reported on July 29 that according to Businesswire, Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced that it will issue 6,753,627 shares of Class A common stock and prepaid warrants to
PANews2025/07/29
BitMine Immersion announces $1 billion share buyback program

PANews reported on July 29th that, according to PR Newswire, BitMine Immersion Technologies announced today that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program to repurchase up to
PANews2025/07/29

