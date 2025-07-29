2025-08-03 Sunday

Ethena Labs launches liquidity leverage, which will be first launched on Aave

PANews reported on July 29th that Ethena Labs officially announced the launch of Liquid Leverage, a new Ethena integration solution for the money market, enabled by partners. It will be
PANews2025/07/29 22:06
Galaxy Digital received 21,035 ETH 1 hour ago and deposited 5,000 ETH to Coinbase

According to PANews on July 29th, according to monitoring by The Data Nerd, Galaxy Digital received 21,035 ETH (approximately $81.08 million) and deposited 5,000 ETH (approximately $19.28 million) into Coinbase
PANews2025/07/29 22:02
Hong Kong Monetary Authority Releases Stablecoin Licensing Framework – CBDCs Coming Soon?

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced Tuesday that it has officially launched its long-anticipated licensing regime for stablecoin issuers, with new guidelines set to come into effect on August 1. The latest update shows Hong Kong’s intention to regulate the growing stablecoin sector, offering clarity for market participants while reinforcing investor protection and financial integrity. New Guidelines Define Regulatory Path The HKMA published two sets of documents: the “Guidelines on the Supervision of Licensed Stablecoin Issuers” and the “Guidelines on Combating Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing.” These were accompanied by summary notes detailing licensing application procedures and transitional provisions for existing issuers. Institutions interested in applying must contact the HKMA by August 31 to receive early-stage feedback, with a submission deadline of September 30 for those ready to proceed. Compliance Requirements and Market Conduct Stablecoin issuers operating in or marketing to Hong Kong must now comply with the new Stablecoin Ordinance. The HKMA has warned that misleading claims regarding licensing status could result in criminal penalties. The Authority has not granted any licenses as of July 29, and the public is advised to verify any issuer’s credentials through the HKMA website before transacting. Transitional Period and Industry Readiness The transitional framework allows existing stablecoin issuers time to align with the new rules. Issuers already active in the market are expected to gradually bring their operations into compliance. The HKMA has positioned the licensing process as ongoing, encouraging applicants to demonstrate full preparedness before submitting materials for review. The HKMA is also actively shaping a regulatory framework for stablecoin issuers with a focus on risk mitigation, consumer protection, and financial system integrity. The HKMA is developing a regulatory framework for stablecoin issuers to mitigate risks, enhance user protection and safeguard financial stability, so as to unlock the potential of digital asset and foster its development in Hong Kong. 🔒🪙💡 pic.twitter.com/nU3DZ9eCvZ — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 26, 2024 By introducing a clear licensing regime, the HKMA said it intends to make sure that only well-governed, transparent, and properly capitalized players can operate in the space. Beyond protection, the framework also reflects Hong Kong’s ambition to lead in regulated digital finance. With robust guardrails in place, the city can attract quality innovation, support institutional engagement, and strengthen its reputation as a global financial hub. Hong Kong Declares Unlicensed Stablecoin Promotions a Crime Last week, Hong Kong said it will soon make it illegal to market unlicensed stablecoins to the public, as the city tightens controls ahead of the rollout of a long-anticipated regulatory framework . The move comes as authorities seek to cool market euphoria and protect retail investors from hype and fraud in the digital asset space. Eddie Yue, chief executive of the HKMA, issued a warning on Wednesday, just days before the city’s Stablecoins Ordinance comes into effect on August 1. Is a CBDC the Next Step? Ultimately, this licensing initiative lays the groundwork for broader digital currency adoption, including potential central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The HKMA’s strategy is clear: responsible innovation, backed by strong oversight, is key to unlocking the benefits of digital money while minimizing its risks. While the current focus is on private stablecoins, this regulatory rollout could be a precursor to broader digital currency ambitions. Hong Kong has been actively exploring central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), both at the wholesale and retail levels.
CryptoNews2025/07/29 21:58
Analysis: Pump.fun is suspected of using 100% of its revenue in just one day to repurchase tokens. This model may be unsustainable.

PANews reported on July 29th that regarding market rumors that "pump.fun pledged to use 100% of its daily revenue for buybacks," Dumpster DAO stated on the X platform: "It appears
PANews2025/07/29 21:56
Asia’s stablecoin future: Local stablecoins aren’t just an option, they’re a necessity | Opinion

Asia’s stablecoin future: Local stablecoins aren’t just an option, they’re a necessity | Opinion

A stablecoin pegged to the local fiat currency removes the need for currency conversions, offering a far more accessible solution for daily transactions.
Crypto.news2025/07/29 21:55
Twenty One expects to increase its holdings by 5,800 bitcoins before listing, bringing its holdings to at least 43,500.

PANews reported on July 29 that, according to Businesswire, Twenty One Capital, Inc. announced today that it expects to receive approximately 5,800 bitcoins from Tether upon completion of its business
PANews2025/07/29 21:49
Publicly listed company Antelope Enterprise signs $50 million financing agreement and launches Bitcoin purchase program

According to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company Antelope Enterprise announced on July 29 that it has signed a securities purchase agreement with Streeterville Capital to raise $50 million. The proceeds will be
PANews2025/07/29 21:45
Coinbase: The system upgrade originally scheduled for August 2 has been postponed

According to PANews on July 29, Coinbase Assets stated on the X platform that the Coinbase system upgrade has been postponed and will no longer be carried out as previously
PANews2025/07/29 21:23
Market News: Pump.Fun pledges to use 100% of daily revenue for buybacks

PANews reported on July 29th that, according to market sources, pump.fun has increased its token repurchase efforts, pledging to use 100% of its daily revenue for repurchases. Update: Dumpster DAO
PANews2025/07/29 21:20
Coinbase to Support Samsung Pay as a Payment and Deposit Option

PANews reported on July 29th that Coinbase announced in its official blog that Samsung Pay will soon be gradually rolled out within the Coinbase app as a payment and deposit
RWAX
APP$0.003978+3.43%
SOON
SOON$0.1524+4.02%
PANews2025/07/29 21:14

