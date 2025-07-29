2025-08-03 Sunday

Bitcoin treasury firm Bakkt plunges 40% after selling its loyalty business

Bakkt's equity raise has been met with skepticism, as traders heavily discounted the firm.
Crypto.news2025/07/29 23:10
The GENIUS Act passed and DePIN should be next

The next frontier for crypto innovation is clear: Decentralized physical infrastructure networks need a tailored legal framework to unlock their full potential. It’s time for lawmakers to provide regulatory clarity
PANews2025/07/29 23:04
James Wynn's PEPE long positions were partially liquidated eight times in a row, resulting in a cumulative loss of nearly $1 million in the past week.

According to PANews on July 29th, Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that whale James Wynn's PEPE (10x leverage) long position has been partially liquidated eight times in a row. Over the
PANews2025/07/29 23:03
From ‘Static Holding’ to ‘Dynamic Income Growth’, Topnotch Crypto Ignites XRP’s Profit Engine

CryptoNews2025/07/29 22:59
Ethereum validator exit queue size reaches all-time high

PANews reported on July 29th that, according to TheBlock, as of July 26th, the number of Ethereum validators exiting the queue had reached 744,000 ETH, reaching an all-time high. In
PANews2025/07/29 22:51
Market News: Hyperliquid's order system is suspected to have malfunctioned

According to PANews on July 29, market sources reported that some users reported issues with Hyperliquid's order book system, preventing them from placing orders or closing positions.
PANews2025/07/29 22:38
Hot Spots Rotate Too Quickly, COME Mining Is the Real Crypto “Cash Machine”

CryptoNews2025/07/29 22:26
The Future of Bitcoin BTC Income: EarnMining App Offers Stable Daily Rewards

CryptoNews2025/07/29 22:25
Here’s why the Conflux price is going up today

Conflux price went parabolic on Tuesday, surging by over 40% amid enthusiasm about the upcoming upgrade and its yuan-based stablecoin efforts. Conflux (CFX) token surged to a high of $0.2730, its highest point since April last year, and is now…
Crypto.news2025/07/29 22:22
180 Life, a publicly listed company, plans to raise approximately $425 million in a private placement and transform itself into an Ethereum treasury reserve company.

PANews reported on July 29th that 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF), a US-listed company, announced its transformation into an Ethereum Treasury Reserve company, intending to raise approximately $425 million
PANews2025/07/29 22:21

