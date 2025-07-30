2025-08-03 Sunday

[LIVE] Ten Years of Ethereum: From Smart Contracts to a Global Financial Layer

Ethereum marks a historic milestone this week: its 10-year anniversary. Since its genesis block in July 2015, Ethereum has evolved from a novel smart contract platform into the backbone of decentralized finance, NFTs, DAOs, and a new generation of internet infrastructure. Over the past decade, it has redefined how value moves online—supporting permissionless innovation, open finance, and a global developer community pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on-chain. As Ethereum enters its second decade, the conversation is no longer just about technology—it’s about economic infrastructure, cultural shifts, and resilience. From proof-of-work to proof-of-stake , from early ICO mania to scalable Layer 2s, Ethereum’s journey has been anything but linear, yet its impact has been undeniable. Ten Years: Hackerspace to Infrastructure Developer Lefteris Karapetsas reflects on Ethereum’s 10-year anniversary with a powerful throwback to July 30, 2015—when a small team of hackers in Berlin launched what would become one of the most transformative technologies of the decade. As he looks ahead to the next 10, 25, and even 100 years, he challenges the next generation to shape Ethereum’s future: “What will you build?” It was this day 10 years ago, 30th of July 2015, that we changed the world forever. We were a small team of hackers in an office in Kreuzberg in Berlin and we had just launched the @ethereum network. The rest is history. Looking back at the last 10 years, I am excited about… pic.twitter.com/bXHJEgmi2u — Lefteris Karapetsas (@LefterisJP) July 30, 2025 Gonçalo, Le Brute (@GNSPS) celebrates Ethereum’s 10th birthday with a nostalgic nod to the early days, sharing throwback photos from a decade ago. His post captures the unwavering dedication of early contributors who’ve been “all in” since the network’s launch in 2015. Happy 10th birthday @ethereum Here’s pics from 10 years ago. Been all in since the beginning and have no plans to leave anytime soon. $ETH https://t.co/2WvqrOolDs pic.twitter.com/e8aCVCBZRv — Gonçalo, Le Brute (@GNSPS) July 30, 2025 CryptoNews will be covering the official “Ten Years of Ethereum” livestream—an event that reflects on Ethereum’s past and looks boldly toward its future. The lineup features Ethereum’s creator Vitalik Buterin, Tim Beiko, Joseph Lubin, and Ethereum Foundation executive directors Tomasz Stańczak and Hsiao-wei Wang. Tune in and join the global Ethereum community as we reflect, celebrate, and chart the next ten years of decentralized innovation.
2025/07/30
Market News: Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by API issues

PANews reported on July 30th that Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by the API issue, according to market sources. Previously, Hyperliquid announced on Discord that an
2025/07/30
Nuvve announces its Board of Directors has approved the initial purchase of $3 million worth of HYPE tokens

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Businesswire, Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a Nasdaq-listed clean energy electric vehicle charging technology company, announced that its board of directors has
2025/07/30
Japan’s crypto tax overhaul: What investors should know in 2025

Japan is proposing a major reform in its tax regime for crypto assets. If passed, these changes will make digital asset investing simpler for crypto investors.
2025/07/30
Canaan Inc. announces adoption of cryptocurrency holding policy and strategic holding of Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 30 that according to PR Newswire, Nasdaq-listed Canaan Inc. announced the adoption of a cryptocurrency holding policy, establishing a clear and standardized framework for the acquisition,
2025/07/30
USDC Treasury mints 750 million new USDC on the Solana network

According to PANews on July 30, Whale Alert monitoring shows that in the past 20 minutes, USDC Treasury minted a total of 750 million USDC in three batches on the
2025/07/30
Sources familiar with the matter: Twenty One Capital is considering providing US dollar loans using Bitcoin as collateral

PANews reported on July 30th that Bloomberg News reported that cryptocurrency firm Twenty One Capital is considering whether to offer dollar loans using Bitcoin as collateral, citing a person familiar
2025/07/30
British listed company Hamak Gold purchased its first 20 Bitcoins

PANews reported on July 30 that according to an official announcement, British listed company Hamak Gold purchased the first batch of 20 bitcoins.
2025/07/30
A preview of the White House digital asset report has been released, revealing the outlines of Trump's "golden age of cryptocurrency."

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to CoinDesk, a preview of a White House report to be released later today indicates that the Trump administration has a friendly stance
2025/07/30
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH turns 10 close to year-to-date highs as Fed decision looms

Ethereum (ETH) celebrates its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, marking a decade of powering decentralized applications, smart contracts, and blockchain innovation. ETH's anniversary comes as its price remains close to year-to-date highs, above its key support at $3,730.
2025/07/30

