Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.
By angelilu, Foresight News On August 1st, global financial markets experienced a period of significant volatility, and the cryptocurrency market was no exception. BTC plummeted to 112,751 USDT in the
BTC
$112,644.87
-1.13%
FARM
$26.45
-3.92%
TRUMP
$8.516
-2.72%
PANews
2025/08/02 16:00
Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.
PANews reported on August 2 that Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer released its weekly update. As of August 1, its Bitcoin holdings reached 1,675.9 BTC (excluding customer deposits); it produced 65.7
BTC
$112,644.87
-1.13%
PANews
2025/08/02 15:17
One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago
PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a victim lost $908,551 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago. Users are advised to regularly review
SCAM
$0.0001388
+2.05%
PANews
2025/08/02 14:30
Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000
PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
PANews
2025/08/02 14:03
ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.
PANews reported on August 2nd that ARK Invest's ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds collectively increased their holdings of Coinbase by 94,678 shares yesterday, valued at approximately $35.76 million. ARKK increased
INVEST
$0.0006114
-6.65%
ARK
$0.4109
-2.97%
PANews
2025/08/02 13:39
Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days
PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
USDC
$1.0001
--%
PANews
2025/08/02 13:07
According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP
PANews 8月2日消息，据官方消息，纳斯达克上市公司 ATA Creativity Global（Nasdaq: AACG）宣布与由 Babylon 基金会作为 LP 领投的 Baby BTC Strategic Capital 签署协议，后者将以 1 亿美元总额控股 ATA，包括 3000 万美元新股与 7000 万美元认股权证，并重组董事会。 ATA 将转型为全球首个专注BTCFi生态的上市平台，深度与 Babylon项目合作（当前 BTC 质押4.5万枚）。公司还将大规模收购 Baby 代币，对标Baby 1亿多美元流通市值，打造“BTCFi
BTC
$112,644.87
-1.13%
BABY
$0.05809
-6.12%
BTCFI
$0.0000181
-0.27%
PANews
2025/08/02 12:33
BTC突破114000美元，日内下跌 1.16%
PANews 8月2日消息，欧易OKX行情显示，BTC刚刚突破114000美元，现报114009.90美元/枚，日内下跌 1.16%。
PANews
2025/08/02 12:32
The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total
PANews 8月2日消息，根据 SoSoValue 数据，昨日（美东时间 8 月 1 日）以太坊现货 ETF 总净流出 1.52 亿美元。 昨日单日净流出最多的以太坊现货 ETF 为灰度（Grayscale）以太坊迷你信托 ETF ETH，单日净流出为 4768.46 万美元，目前 ETH 历史总净流入达 11.50 亿美元。 其次为 Bitwise ETF ETHW，单日净流出为 4029.87 万美元，目前 ETHW
SPOT
$0.000000000000000000006199
-0.01%
ETH
$3,417.11
-3.87%
NET
$0.00011041
-0.18%
ETHW
$1.484
-3.06%
TRUST
$0.0005177
-0.49%
PANews
2025/08/02 11:56
The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$331 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC ha
PANews 8月2日消息，根据 SoSoValue 数据，昨日（美东时间 8 月 1 日）比特币现货 ETF 总净流出 8.12 亿美元。 昨日单日净流出最多的比特币现货 ETF 为富达 (Fidelity） ETF FBTC，单日净流出为 3.31 亿美元，目前 FBTC 历史总净流入达 120.83 亿美元。 其次为 Ark Invest 和 21Shares 的
INVEST
$0.0006114
-6.65%
SPOT
$0.000000000000000000006199
-0.01%
ARK
$0.4109
-2.97%
NET
$0.00011041
-0.18%
PANews
2025/08/02 11:54
