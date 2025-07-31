2025-08-03 Sunday

UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform

PANews reported on July 31st that according to FinanceFeeds, UK fintech startup InTick recently secured £2 million in funding from a group of angel investors. Founded in 2023, InTick focuses
PANews2025/07/31 09:56
Justin Sun will fly to space on August 3rd on the Blue Origin NS-34

According to PANews on July 31, Justin Sun posted on the X platform that he has confirmed that he will fly into space on the Blue Origin New Shepard NS-34
PANews2025/07/31 09:51
OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades

PANews reported on July 31st that the OpenSea platform announced the official launch of Creator Studio 2.0, a comprehensive upgrade for on-chain creators. Users can create collections, schedule airdrops, and
PANews2025/07/31 09:45
Jupiter Launches Jupiter Verify V4, Its Token Verification System

PANews reported on July 31st that Jupiter announced a major upgrade to Jupiter Verify, a public product within the Solana ecosystem, with the official release of Verify v4. This new
PANews2025/07/31 09:44
The Ether Machine purchased nearly 15,000 ETH, with $407 million in funds available.

PANews reported on July 31st that The Ether Machine (NASDAQ: DYNX), a publicly traded company focused on generating returns from Ethereum staking, announced that it has purchased nearly 15,000 ETH
PANews2025/07/31 09:40
USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Whale Alert, USDC Treasury has just destroyed 60,000,000 USDC on the Ethereum chain, worth approximately US$59,988,360.
PANews2025/07/31 09:27
21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Cointelegraph , 21Shares has submitted an S-1 amendment for its Solana ETF .
PANews2025/07/31 09:26
A new address received 39,652 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $152 million

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Yu Jin, a new address has just received 39,652 ETH from Galaxy Digital , worth approximately 152 million US dollars. It is
PANews2025/07/31 09:24
Cboe BZX, NYSE Arca propose simplified regulations for crypto ETF listings

Cboe BZX Exchange and NYSE Arca have submitted proposals to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that would allow crypto exchange-traded funds to list under a standardized framework. The proposed rule changes aim to eliminate the need for case-by-case approvals…
Crypto.news2025/07/31 09:22
A whale sold out its FARTCOIN holdings within two months and bought 413 million PUMP tokens.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, Onchain Lens reported that a whale sold all of its 3.85 million FARTCOIN holdings after two months, earning 11,890 SOL (approximately
PANews2025/07/31 09:15

