Hong Kong-listed Puxing Energy closed up 141.38% after announcing the subscription of HashKey preferred shares
PANews reported on July 10 that the share price of Hong Kong-listed Puxing Energy (00090) once rose by nearly 280% in early trading, and rose by 141.38% to HK$1.40 by
PANews
2025/07/10 16:27
Market News: Ant Group will connect Circle stablecoin to global platform
PANews reported on July 10 that according to market sources, Ant Group plans to integrate Circle's stablecoin into its global platform. Ant International, as the global business unit of Ant
PANews
2025/07/10 16:00
A brief comment on the Celestia and Polychain sell-offs: Everyone wants to make money, so are coin prices destined to return to zero?
Author: Pavel Paramonov, Founder of Hazeflow Compiled by: xiaozou, Golden Finance This article analyzes the recent Celestia and Polychain sell-offs - Polychain sold $242 million worth of TIA. I think
PANews
2025/07/10 16:00
BNB completes 32nd quarterly destruction, worth approximately $1.024 billion
PANews reported on July 10 that the BNB Foundation announced the completion of the 32nd quarterly destruction, with a total of 1,595,599.78 BNBs destroyed, worth approximately $1.024 billion. This includes
PANews
2025/07/10 15:44
New wallet spent $1.91 million to purchase 6.64 million USELESS at an average price of $0.288
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet purchased 6.64 million USELESS tokens at a price of US$0.288 per coin, spending a total
PANews
2025/07/10 15:40
Trader Eugene: Memecoin market may not fall due to Pump.fun TGE, it may even be a buying opportunity
PANews reported on July 10 that trader Eugene said that the decline in the Memes market due to the launch of TGE by the Pump.fun platform does not seem to
PANews
2025/07/10 15:31
Trump-backed World Liberty Financial opens vote to make WLFI token tradable
World Liberty Financial, a crypto project tied to U.S. President Donald Trump and his sons, has launched a governance vote that could make its WLFI token tradable across public markets. The proposal went live on July 9 via the platform’s…
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 15:00
Analysis: Most whales trading PUMP contracts on Hyperliquid are low-leverage traders, perhaps intending to arbitrage
PANews reported on July 10 that according to the analysis of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, after Hyperliquid launched the PUMP contract, most of the whales played the game with "several million
PANews
2025/07/10 14:56
Donald Trump Jr. acquires stake in Bitcoin-heavy social media company Thumzup
President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has invested in Thumzup Media Corp., a social media firm building a Bitcoin treasury. According to Bloomberg, Trump Jr. acquired 350,000 shares of the Los Angeles-based company, valued at over $4 million…
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 14:35
Trump’s Truth Social teases utility token launch for account rewards
Trump Media’s Truth Social hints at plans to launch a utility token that will be tied to user social media accounts as a means to accumulate rewards through the modified platform. In a recent post shared on the Trump-backed social…
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 14:33
