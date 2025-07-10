MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Data: Companies increased their holdings of a record 159,107 Bitcoins in Q2
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Solid Intel , in the second quarter of 2025 , a record 159,107 bitcoins were added to the balance sheets of companies,
SECOND
$0.0000125
+23.76%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 17:50
Security agency: Beware of fake Euler Finance ads appearing in Google search results
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Scam Sniffer | Web3 Anti-Scam , fake " Euler finance " ads are currently appearing in Google search results. These phishing ads
ADS
$0.11687
-0.45%
SCAM
$0.0001388
+2.05%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 17:33
Umy launches crypto travel festival, users can win BTC for spending, total prize pool reaches 1 BTC
PANews reported on July 10 that according to official news, Web3 encrypted travel platform Umy announced that the new user incentive event "Umy Crypto Travel Festival" was officially launched. The
BTC
$112,441.33
-1.62%
WIN
$0.00005491
-4.00%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 17:17
Some stablecoin concept stocks are overheated in the short term and need to pay attention to the risk of callback
PANews reported on July 10 that in recent days, the share prices of many listed companies in the Hong Kong stock market have soared due to their involvement in the
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 17:06
RWA is about to enter the next stage. Can Aptos achieve a curve overtaking?
As a track that the market has high hopes for, RWA has not yet demonstrated its ability to connect trillions of assets in the traditional market. According to data from
NOT
$0.001981
-4.89%
STAGE
$0.0000503
-24.81%
RWA
$0.003436
-6.55%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 17:00
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is about HK$40.79 million
PANews reported on July 10 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
VIRTUAL
$1.1452
-6.44%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 16:49
XRP hits 7-week high above $2.39 as whale accumulation rises — What’s next for XRP price?
XRP climbed to a seven-week high above $2.39 on July 10, buoyed by rising investor interest and growing momentum among large holders. According to data shared by Santiment on July 9, XRP (XRP) crossed $2.39 for the first time since…
XRP
$2.76
-8.76%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 16:47
Zelensky’s “$200 million suit scandal”: When oracles become tools for making money, how does AI solve the “truth dilemma”?
By Omer Goldberg Compiled by: Tim, PANews The controversy over Zelensky’s suit on Polymarket was not a glitch. It was a $200 million case that exposed a fundamental flaw in
NOT
$0.001981
-4.89%
AI
$0.1124
-7.18%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 16:42
Guotai Junan International expects net profit to increase by 161% to 202% in the first half of the year, and its share price closed up 10.24%
PANews reported on July 10 that Guotai Junan International (01788.HK), a Hong Kong-listed stablecoin concept stock, issued an announcement today, preliminarily reviewing the group's management accounts for the six months
SIX
$0.01931
-3.59%
NET
$0.00011079
-0.50%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 16:39
What Is REV and How This Metric Is Changing the Way We Evaluate Blockchains
The crypto industry is flooded with metrics — some paint a clear picture of on-chain activity, while others are easily manipulated. One relatively new term gaining attention is Real Economic Value (REV). REV is used to assess a blockchain’s true economic activity. But how meaningful is this metric, and should it be considered a key […] Сообщение What Is REV and How This Metric Is Changing the Way We Evaluate Blockchains появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
REAL
$0.04675
+2.56%
CLEAR
$0.03358
-8.07%
Share
Incrypted
2025/07/10 16:37
Trending News
More
China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy
Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman
Robinhood's crypto revenue for Q2 2025 was $160 million, compared to market expectations of $162.1 million.
According to Deflama data, Pumpfun's daily revenue hit a new low since May 2024, reaching $251,788.
3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years