Red alert: The Shiba Inu price rally could be shortlived
Shiba Inu price has inched higher this week as investors return to the crypto market, but key fundamentals and technical indicators suggest the rally may be short-lived. Shiba Inu (SHIB) rose to $0.000012 on Thursday, with its 24-hour volume jumping…
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 00:00
Cardano spent $15m on adoption: Will ADA price go up?
Cardano has spend millions on adoption, including a big deal with FC Barcelona. However, holders are asking when will the price go up.
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 23:56
GMX: $40 million attack stems from reentrancy vulnerability in OrderBook contract
PANews reported on July 10 that GMX officially disclosed the reasons and follow-up measures for the attack of about $40 million on the Arbitrum chain on July 9 on GMX
PANews
2025/07/10 23:53
Germany's NRW Bank issues 100 million euro digital bond on Polygon blockchain
PANews reported on July 10 that according to CoinDesk , Germany's state-owned development bank NRW.BANK issued a 100 million euro (about 116.7 million US dollars) blockchain bond on the Polygon
PANews
2025/07/10 23:50
US Treasury Officially Repeals Crypto Broker Reporting Rules
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Bloomberg, the U.S. Treasury Department officially revoked a regulation on cryptocurrency brokers' reporting on Thursday. Earlier this year, the U.S. Congress voted
PANews
2025/07/10 23:47
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 522 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on July 10 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $522 million, of which $456 million
PANews
2025/07/10 23:30
HSBC releases e-HKD+ test results to promote Hong Kong’s digital currency design exploration
PANews reported on July 10 that according to an announcement by HSBC, the bank has completed technical testing and public surveys under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's "e-HKD+" project, exploring
PANews
2025/07/10 23:27
Plasma: XPL public sale will start on July 17, deposits and withdrawals will be locked on July 14
According to PANews on July 10, the stablecoin project Plasma tweeted that the XPL public sale will officially begin on July 17. The platform will lock deposits and withdrawals on
PANews
2025/07/10 23:17
Coinbase partners with Perplexity to unlock real-time crypto data for traders
Coinbase, the leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, has teamed up with Perplexity, a Nvidia-backed artificial intelligence answer engine designed to provide access to trusted, real-time crypto data and information to traders. The partnership, announced on July 10, 2025 by Coinbase chief…
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 23:16
Nansen brings validator muscle to Caldera in modular blockchain shakeup
Nansen built tools to track blockchain activity. Now, it’s helping secure one. By validating Caldera’s Metalayer, the analytics leader is putting its reputation and rewards on the line for a more connected modular future. According to a press release shared…
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 23:15
