2025-08-03 Sunday
Pump.fun has acquired Solana on-chain wallet tracker Kolscan
PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, Pump.fun announced the completion of the acquisition of Solana's on-chain wallet tracker Kolscan, which is the platform's first acquisition transaction.
PANews
2025/07/11 07:38
Former Bitfury Executive Jonathan Gould Confirmed by Senate as OCC Director
PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, the U.S. Senate approved the nomination of Jonathan Gould, former chief legal officer of Bitfury, as the director of the
PANews
2025/07/11 07:21
Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins can boost overall demand for the dollar
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Governor Waller said on Thursday that stablecoins will enhance competition in the payment system, which is a good thing.
PANews
2025/07/11 07:13
Game development platform Remix completes $5 million seed round of financing, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and others
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Blockworks, the game development platform Remix has completed a $5 million seed round of financing, led by Archetype, with participation from Variant,
PANews
2025/07/11 07:11
Shanghai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission held a central group study meeting on the development trends and response strategies of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, the Party Committee of the Shanghai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission held a central group study meeting on July 10
PANews
2025/07/11 07:05
Florida Attorney General Investigates Robinhood's Crypto Trading Promotions
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Bloomberg, the Florida Attorney General's Office launched an investigation into Robinhood's cryptocurrency business, accusing the platform of using deceptive means to mislead
PANews
2025/07/11 07:00
US Senate confirms ex-Bitfury exec to lead OCC banking regulator
Jonathan Gould will return to the OCC as Comptroller of the Currency to serve a five-year term following his nomination by US President Donald Trump.
PANews
2025/07/11 06:17
Crypto scammer's sentence bumped to 12 years from 18 months for welshing on debt
Nicholas Truglia was initially sentenced to 18 months behind bars for carrying out SIM-swapping attacks against crypto investors.
PANews
2025/07/11 06:16
Strategy could begin selling Bitcoin holdings as tax threats stir concerns
Strategy (MSTR) is modestly up on Thursday as the firm revealed that it could be forced to sell part of its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings if subjected to a corporate alternative minimum tax (CAMT) on unrealized gains from its digital asset reserve.
Fxstreet
2025/07/11 05:20
Roman Storm's lawyers signal continuance if court allows hacker's testimony
The Tornado Cash co-founder is scheduled to go to trial on Monday, but his defense attorneys are still waiting on rulings for motions over witnesses in the case.
PANews
2025/07/11 04:26
