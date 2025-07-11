2025-08-03 Sunday

Robinhood Faces Florida Investigation for ‘Low-Cost’ Crypto Marketing

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has opened an investigation into Robinhood Crypto, alleging the platform may have misled customers by marketing itself as the cheapest way to buy digital assets. In a statement on Thursday, the attorney general’s office said it issued a subpoena to Robinhood’s crypto unit, seeking internal documents, marketing materials and pricing data. The probe aims to determine whether the company violated Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. “When consumers buy and sell crypto assets, they deserve transparency in their transactions,” Uthmeier said. “Robinhood has long claimed to be the best bargain, but we believe those representations were deceptive.” Crypto is a vital component of Florida’s financial future, and President Trump’s efforts to advance the crypto market will make America stronger and wealthier. When consumers buy and sell crypto assets, they deserve transparency in their transactions. Robinhood has long claimed… pic.twitter.com/58acBUe9oy — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) July 10, 2025 Robinhood’s Zero-Commission Model Masks Revenue From Trade Routing Robinhood allows users to trade cryptocurrencies and stocks without charging direct commissions. However, the company generates revenue through a process called payment for order flow, or PFOF. Under this model, Robinhood routes trades to third-party market makers, who pay the firm for the opportunity to execute those trades. Critics argue that PFOF can obscure true costs for customers, potentially resulting in worse prices. Although legal and disclosed in filings, the practice has drawn regulatory scrutiny in recent years, especially in volatile markets. The Menlo Park-based company is also under pressure abroad. Earlier this week, EU regulators launched investigations into Robinhood’s blockchain-based “Stock Tokens ,” which have become a source of controversy after OpenAI publicly disavowed any connection to the investment product launched on June 30. Robinhood Defends Fee Transparency as State Probe Examines Hidden Costs In its announcement, the AG’s office accused the Menlo Park-based company of “falsely promoting” its platform as the “least expensive way to purchase crypto.” It added that the subpoena, which demands a response by July 31, would help determine if PFOF compromises transparency or results in hidden fees for users. Responding to the investigation, Robinhood’s General Counsel Lucas Moskowitz told Cryptonews that the company clearly discloses pricing during every trade and shows users any spread or fees applied. “We are proud to be a place where customers can trade crypto at the lowest cost on average,” he said. According to regulatory filings, PFOF made up roughly 15%-20% of Robinhood’s revenue in 2023. While the company has defended the model as a way to keep trading accessible, regulators and consumer advocates remain wary of the potential for behind-the-scenes costs.
CryptoNews2025/07/11 10:45
Florida probes Robinhood’s crypto trading promotion

Lucas Moskowitz, Robinhood’s general counsel, told Cointelegraph that the platform’s “disclosures are best-in-class,” and “customers can trade crypto at the lowest cost on average”.
PANews2025/07/11 10:42
Foreign media: Trump is expected to have his first major legislative victory in the field of encryption policy next week

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Politico, Trump is expected to have his first major legislative victory in the field of cryptocurrency policy next week. Republicans in the
PANews2025/07/11 10:38
Twenty One Capital advances merger process with Nasdaq-listed company and has filed S-4 registration statement

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Businesswire, Cantor Equity Partners, an affiliate of Tether asset custodian Cantor Fitzgerald, and Bitcoin finance company Twenty One Capital have submitted a
PANews2025/07/11 10:35
Kinto Lianchuang: The attack caused a loss of approximately US$1.55 million and is tracing the stolen funds

PANews reported on July 11 that Ramon Recuero, co-founder of Kinto, a modular trading platform of Arbiturm ecosystem, wrote a post about the attack, saying that yesterday hackers took advantage
PANews2025/07/11 10:23
Pakistan central bank governor says digital currency pilot will be launched

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Reuters, the Central Bank of Pakistan is preparing for a digital currency pilot and finalizing virtual asset regulations. On July 9, Central
PANews2025/07/11 10:19
A whale deposited 7 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position with 3x leverage

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past 22 hours, a whale deposited 7 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position
PANews2025/07/11 10:13
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.10)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/11 Update: Pump.fun acquires Solana on-chain wallet tracker Kolscan: $Kolscan with the same
PANews2025/07/11 10:13
US Banking Regulator OCC Gets New Chief with Crypto Industry Roots

Jonathan Gould, a former blockchain executive with a deep regulatory background, has been confirmed as the next head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The US Senate voted 50 to 45 on Thursday to approve his nomination, clearing the way for Gould to become the OCC’s first permanent chief since 2020. Gould previously served as Bitfury’s chief legal officer and held senior roles at the OCC during the previous Trump administration. His return marks a notable shift for the federal banking regulator, which oversees national banks and savings associations and plays a key role in setting financial policy, including on emerging technologies. Gould’s Confirmation Sets Tone for Upcoming Policy Battles His confirmation follows months of debate in Washington over how to regulate digital assets, especially stablecoins. The Senate’s approval comes just ahead of “Crypto Week” in the House, where lawmakers are set to consider the GENIUS Act . The bill aims to set strict guidelines for stablecoin issuers, including full dollar backing and mandatory annual audits for those with large market caps. 🚨Jonathan Gould has just been confirmed as Comptroller of the @USOCC . Jonathan will continue the important work started by Acting Comptroller Hood to return the OCC to its true purpose of chartering and supervising banks to ensure a safe and sound banking system. https://t.co/PnqcBbakgJ — U.S. Senate Banking Committee GOP (@BankingGOP) July 10, 2025 Even as Gould steps in, political tensions remain. Earlier Thursday, Senator Cynthia Lummis, a longtime crypto supporter, initially voted against his nomination, citing concerns over federal preemption of state banking laws and stablecoin rules. However, she ultimately voted in favor during the final count. Banking Industry Welcomes Gould as OCC Moves to Modernize Crypto Oversight The OCC has already taken a more crypto-friendly stance this year. It clarified that US banks are allowed to buy and sell crypto assets for themselves. Additionally, the agency updated its internal guidance by removing references to “reputation risk.” However, it noted that banks must still manage all related risks responsibly. In a statement , Senate Banking Committee Republicans said Gould will continue efforts to refocus the OCC. His mandate, they added, is to return the agency to its core mission of bank supervision and financial soundness. The American Bankers Association also welcomed his appointment. It also called for a regulatory framework that supports national bank preemption and a resilient financial system. Gould will replace Acting Comptroller Rodney Hood. He is expected to help shape how US banking policy intersects with the fast-evolving crypto sector. Moreover, his appointment adds momentum to the broader push for clearer regulation as digital assets gain more mainstream financial traction.
CryptoNews2025/07/11 10:13
Robinhood CEO's AI math company Harmonic completes $100 million Series B financing, with a valuation of $875 million

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Bloomberg, Harmonic, an AI mathematics company co-founded by Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, announced the completion of a $100 million Series B financing
PANews2025/07/11 09:47

