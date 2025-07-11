MEXC Exchange
Robinhood hit with second probe over misleading crypto marketing
The trading platform is facing mounting regulatory pressure, landing under the microscope of another watchdog just days after a separate investigation. According to a Thursday press release, the Florida Attorney General’s office has launched an investigation into Robinhood’s cryptocurrency business. …
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 17:00
With strategic investment from Yzi Labs, how does Aspecta use AI to build on-chain credentials?
By Alex Liu, Foresight News On the evening of July 10, Yzi Labs announced a strategic investment in Aspecta. This article aims to briefly interpret Aspecta, which attempts to build
PANews
2025/07/11 17:00
GMX hackers have returned $10.49 million in FRAX, and the $32 million converted to ETH has generated a profit of $3 million
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the GMX protocol was previously hacked, and the hacker has chosen to return the stolen $42 million in assets and
PANews
2025/07/11 16:56
USD1 Million Incentive Campaign Winners: EGL1, Liberty, Tagger and Lorenzo
PANews reported on July 11 that according to BUILDon official news, the USD1 1 million USD incentive event created a total of approximately 299.1 billion USD1 trading volume, accounting for
PANews
2025/07/11 16:51
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$60.7413 million
PANews reported on July 11 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/07/11 16:34
GMX attacker returns 5.49 million FRAX to GMX deployment address
PANews reported on July 11 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, the GMX attacker has returned approximately 5.49 million FRAX to the GMX deployment address.
PANews
2025/07/11 16:11
Remixpoint purchased 116.72 bitcoins, with a total holding of more than 1,168 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 11 that Remixpoint announced that it had purchased 116.72016341 bitcoins today, with an average purchase price of 17.135 million yen and a total amount of 2
PANews
2025/07/11 16:10
Sunrise has opened the $RISE airdrop claim channel, which must be claimed before July 15 and will be available in Q3 TGE
PANews reported on July 11 that the dedicated DA layer protocol Sunrise announced that the $RISE airdrop collection activity has been launched, and eligible users must complete the collection before
PANews
2025/07/11 16:06
Ethereum price breaks through $3,000 after ETH Foundation moves 21,000 ETH in the past two months
Ethereum has surpassed $3,000 in value, following the ETH Foundation transferring a total of 21,000 ETH in the past two months to its internal Gnosis Safe Proxy address. According to data from crypto.news, ETH (ETH) touched on a new high…
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 16:00
Darktrace warns of social engineering scams deploying crypto-stealing malware
Researchers at cybersecurity company Darktrace have warned that threat actors are using increasingly sophisticated social engineering tactics to infect victims with crypto-stealing malware. In its latest blog, Darktrace researchers detailed an elaborate campaign in which scammers were found to be…
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 15:56
