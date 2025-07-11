2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
BlackRock ETHA recorded the largest single-day net inflow in history, about $320 million

BlackRock ETHA recorded the largest single-day net inflow in history, about $320 million

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, BlackRock's ETHA fund recorded the largest single-day net inflow in history yesterday, about 106,827 ETH (about 320 million US dollars).
FUND
FUND$0.02749-1.46%
Ethereum
ETH$3,397.25-5.03%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011014-1.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 23:28
Dubai won the real estate tokenization play

Dubai won the real estate tokenization play

Dubai is pioneering real estate tokenization with a regulated, blockchain-based framework that democratizes property investment, enabling global retail investors to buy fractional shares in prime properties.
Share
PANews2025/07/11 23:05
Upexi, a listed company, announced a simultaneous private placement of $200 million in common stock and convertible notes to purchase SOL

Upexi, a listed company, announced a simultaneous private placement of $200 million in common stock and convertible notes to purchase SOL

PANews reported on July 11 that Nasdaq-listed company Upexi announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain qualified investors, qualified purchasers and institutional investors and the
Solana
SOL$157.26-5.73%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 23:05
Opyn’s top minds defect to Coinbase in strategic shift toward onchain derivatives

Opyn’s top minds defect to Coinbase in strategic shift toward onchain derivatives

Andrew Leone and Joe Clark built some of DeFi’s most groundbreaking derivatives. Now, they’re taking that expertise to Coinbase, and the implications for onchain markets could be massive. On July 11, crypto exchange Coinbase announced it had poached Opyn’s core…
Core DAO
CORE$0.4578-4.52%
JOE
JOE$0.1433-4.21%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00797+1.14%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002095+4.80%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/11 23:03
Two congressmen launched "Anti-Crypto Corruption Week" and called on Democrats to block GENIUS and other bills

Two congressmen launched "Anti-Crypto Corruption Week" and called on Democrats to block GENIUS and other bills

PANews reported on July 11 that according to former Fox Financial reporter Eleanor Terrett, in response to the Republican Party’s "Cryptocurrency Week", Representatives Maxine Waters and Rep. Stephen F. Lynch
SynFutures
F$0.007503-5.47%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02824-2.28%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 22:41
Inception, the EigenLayer-based re-staking protocol, announced the termination of operations

Inception, the EigenLayer-based re-staking protocol, announced the termination of operations

PANews reported on July 11 that Inception, a re-staking protocol built on EigenLayer, announced the termination of operations. In the past two years, Inception has successfully launched more than 15
Moonveil
MORE$0.10017+1.15%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 22:35
Coinbase has hired Opyn to lead the team, but does not cover Opyn’s protocol products

Coinbase has hired Opyn to lead the team, but does not cover Opyn’s protocol products

PANews reported on July 11 that according to The block, Coinbase has hired the core leadership team of the decentralized options protocol Opyn to seek to expand its derivatives business.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4578-4.52%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001991-4.23%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 22:29
Crypto Investment App RandomBag.fun Powered by ZetaChain Now Live

Crypto Investment App RandomBag.fun Powered by ZetaChain Now Live

PANews reported on July 11 that according to official news, the new trend-based crypto investment application RandomBag.fun is now officially launched and has cooperated with ZetaChain as its cross-chain first-level
RWAX
APP$0.003978+4.65%
CROSS
CROSS$0.27334-10.72%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00797+1.14%
FUNToken
FUN$0.010194-9.05%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 22:26
Tether will stop supporting USDT for five major networks including Kusama, EOS, and Algorand starting September 1

Tether will stop supporting USDT for five major networks including Kusama, EOS, and Algorand starting September 1

PANews reported on July 11 that Tether plans to stop supporting USDT for the five traditional blockchains Omni Layer, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS and Algorand, and freeze the remaining
Major
MAJOR$0.153-2.24%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.22118-2.85%
Smooth Love Potion
SLP$0.001654-7.07%
Omni Network
OMNI$4.081-11.99%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5811-3.99%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 22:25
Coinbase sues Oregon governor and other government officials, demanding they disclose public records related to sudden changes in crypto regulatory policy

Coinbase sues Oregon governor and other government officials, demanding they disclose public records related to sudden changes in crypto regulatory policy

PANews reported on July 11 that Coinbase Chief Legal Officer paulgrewal.eth said in a post that Coinbase has filed a lawsuit in the Marion County Circuit Court in Oregon, demanding
Ethereum
ETH$3,397.25-5.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 22:19

Trending News

More

China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman

The floating profit of &quot;insider whales&quot; has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$525 million, mainly due to the short position

According to Deflama data, Pumpfun's daily revenue hit a new low since May 2024, reaching $251,788.