Democratic Lawmakers Announce Anti-Crypto Corruption Week In Blow To GOP’s Crypto Week
Ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters (D-CA) Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) announced July 11 that next week will be known as “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week” on Captiol Hill. Democrats Push Back On GOP Crypto Week According to the Friday notice posted on the House Financial Services Committee’s website, Democratic lawmakers will be pushing against the Republican Party’s planned “Crypto Week” in opposition to their political opponents’ mobilization to pass crypto legislation. 🚨NEW: To counter the GOP’s “Crypto Week,” Reps. @RepMaxineWaters & @RepStephenLynch are launching “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week,” rallying Dems to block the GENIUS Act, CLARITY Act & Anti-CBDC bill — warning they pave the way for what they call Trump’s crypto corruption. pic.twitter.com/kpT6JpTEKx — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) July 11, 2025 Specifically, Waters and Lynch called out both the CLARITY Act and the GENIUS Act by name in the notice, going so far as to call the proposed rulemaking “dangerous pieces of crypto legislation.” The two U.S. lawmakers also took aim at U.S. President Donald Trump’s crypto ventures , claiming his dive into the world of digital assets is merely a part of his “evil and corrupt crypto empire.” “Aside from lacking urgently needed consumer protections and national security guardrails, these bills would make Congress complicit in Trump’s unprecedented crypto scam – one that has personally enriched himself, his entire family, and the billionaire insiders in his cabinet, all while defrauding investors,” Waters said. Donald Trump’s Digital Asset Ventures Questioned Trump has garnered increased scrutiny in recent months over his affiliation with novel crypto platform, World Liberty Financial, over their new USD1 stablecoin as well as his the launch of his namesake memecoin $TRUMP. Critics of Trump’s ties to the blockchain sector allege that his Trump-affiliated cryptocurrencies may pose ethics concerns as anyone – including those involved in foreign governments – may purchase and hold the coins. “My Republican colleagues are eager to continue doing the bidding for the crypto industry while conveniently ignoring the vulnerabilities and opportunities for abuse that exist in crypto – especially given President Trump’s acceptance of billions of dollars in investment in his family crypto business from foreign governments and his blatant conflicts of interest,” said Congressman Lynch.
CryptoNews
2025/07/12 08:22
IOST launches $3 million token buyback program
PANews reported on July 12 that according to official news, IOST has officially launched a token repurchase plan with a total amount of US$3 million to enhance the long-term and
PANews
2025/07/12 08:18
Musk's xAI plans a new round of financing, with the target valuation soaring to US$200 billion
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, citing the Financial Times, Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI is preparing for a new round of financing, and the company's valuation
PANews
2025/07/12 08:14
A wallet associated with the Ethereum Foundation sold 1,206.7 ETH, worth about $3.61 million
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet associated with the Ethereum Foundation has sold 1,206.7 ETH with a total value of $3.61 million. In
PANews
2025/07/12 08:10
Former Bitzlato CEO asks Trump for pardon after pleading guilty and serving 18 months in prison
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Cointelegraph, citing Russian state media TASS, Anatoly Legkodymov, a Russian citizen and former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato, requested a federal
PANews
2025/07/12 08:08
Decoding the global liquidity cycle: Where are we?
Author:hoeem Compiled by: Saoirse, Foresight News Wealth inherited from generation to generation is often born in the transition from a tightening cycle to an easing phase. Therefore, clarifying one's position
PANews
2025/07/12 07:31
Bitcoin shows potential for more growth after hitting new all-time high
Bitcoin (BTC) smashed the $118,000 mark for the first time in its history on Friday.
Fxstreet
2025/07/12 07:07
Bitzlato co-founder requests US pardon after guilty plea — Report
US President Donald Trump has issued five pardons for figures in the crypto and blockchain industries, and may have received requests from Changpeng Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried.
PANews
2025/07/12 06:05
Crypto Week could pave way for heightened Presidential corruption: House Democrats
Lawmakers Maxine Waters and Stephen Lynch revealed on Friday that they are working to rally Democratic opposition to several digital asset legislation set for House deliberation during Crypto Week, slated for the week of July 14.
Fxstreet
2025/07/12 05:11
France opens criminal investigation into X for alleged algorithmic manipulation
French J3 cybercrime unit launches probe into X’s algorithm as EU scrutiny intensifies.
PANews
2025/07/12 05:09
