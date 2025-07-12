2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Next week's macro outlook: CPI Judgment Day is coming, Bitcoin may continue to hit a record high

Next week's macro outlook: CPI Judgment Day is coming, Bitcoin may continue to hit a record high

PANews reported on July 12 that although the July 9 tariff deadline has passed, market participants are still facing many uncertainties. US President Trump has begun to send letters to
MAY
MAY$0.04927-1.63%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.501-3.59%
Suilend
SEND$0.4795-8.31%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 20:51
Trump announces 30% tariffs on EU and Mexico

Trump announces 30% tariffs on EU and Mexico

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump announced a 30% tariff on the European Union and Mexico.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.501-3.59%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 20:32
James Wynn has closed his X account

James Wynn has closed his X account

PANews reported on July 12 that James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) has cancelled his X account, and the X platform currently shows "this account does not exist".
Notcoin
NOT$0.001987-4.37%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003009-8.90%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 20:27
"Federal Reserve Megaphone": Federal Reserve independence is challenged again, and no interest rate cut is expected this month

"Federal Reserve Megaphone": Federal Reserve independence is challenged again, and no interest rate cut is expected this month

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, the dispute over the building renovation has emboldened a faction within the Trump administration that has long wanted to challenge the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.501-3.59%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 19:59
“Insider Whale” redeemed 10 million USDC from Maker and transferred it to Hyperliquid to open a short order worth $232 million

“Insider Whale” redeemed 10 million USDC from Maker and transferred it to Hyperliquid to open a short order worth $232 million

PANews reported on July 12 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, an "insider whale" used $16.28 million in funds to short BTC and ETH in half a
Bitcoin
BTC$112,494.34-1.44%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1076-2.35%
Ethereum
ETH$3,396.53-5.02%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001--%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000925+45.21%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 19:55
Scholar: The White House is creating legal reasons for Powell's resignation

Scholar: The White House is creating legal reasons for Powell's resignation

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, the White House is putting pressure on Powell on the renovation of the Federal Reserve headquarters building. Nick Timiraos, the "Federal
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000486+1.58%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.01335-8.45%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 19:53
A newly created wallet deposited 4 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a PUMP short order

A newly created wallet deposited 4 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a PUMP short order

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly-built wallet deposited 4 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a 1x leveraged short position for PUMP tokens.
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1076-2.35%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0216-3.65%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001--%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00262-1.09%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000925+45.21%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 19:02
White House digital asset policy adviser: "Crypto Week" will consolidate the United States' role as the global cryptocurrency capital

White House digital asset policy adviser: "Crypto Week" will consolidate the United States' role as the global cryptocurrency capital

PANews reported on July 12 that Bo Hine, White House digital asset policy advisor, posted on the X platform that an important week is coming. July 14 to July 20
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000486+1.58%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.01335-8.45%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 18:49
Malta-based Samara Asset Group holds 525 BTC, equivalent to 28% of its market value

Malta-based Samara Asset Group holds 525 BTC, equivalent to 28% of its market value

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Cointelegraph, Malta-based asset management company Samara Asset Group disclosed that it holds 525 BTC, worth approximately $57.3 million, equivalent to 28% of
Bitcoin
BTC$112,494.34-1.44%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 18:32
Glassnode: The accumulation rate of wallets holding less than 100 bitcoins is about 19,300 BTC/month, which has exceeded the mining output rate of miners

Glassnode: The accumulation rate of wallets holding less than 100 bitcoins is about 19,300 BTC/month, which has exceeded the mining output rate of miners

PANews reported on July 12 that Glassnode posted on the X platform that wallets that usually hold less than 100 BTC are called "Bitcoin shrimps, crabs, and fish." Such Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC$112,494.34-1.44%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00005112-1.46%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 18:09

Trending News

More

China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman

The floating profit of &quot;insider whales&quot; has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$525 million, mainly due to the short position

According to Deflama data, Pumpfun's daily revenue hit a new low since May 2024, reaching $251,788.