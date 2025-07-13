MEXC Exchange
“Insider Brother” opened a short position in FARTCOIN five minutes ago and currently holds 1.622 million coins
PANews reported on July 13 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the "Insider Brother" trumpet opened a 10x FARTCOIN short order five minutes ago. It currently holds 1.622 million FARTCOIN, worth
ORDER
$0.1076
-2.35%
FARTCOIN
$0.88437
-13.08%
PANews
2025/07/13 13:19
Pudgy Penguins creator wallet has transferred 265 million PENGU to 2 new wallets, worth $6.09 million
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the Pudgy Penguins creator wallet has transferred 265 million $PENGU (worth 6.09 million US dollars) to 2 new wallets.
PENGU
$0.031666
-6.04%
WALLET
$0.02156
-3.83%
PANews
2025/07/13 13:17
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6236.18 BTC
According to PANews on July 13, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,236.18, with a total
BTC
$112,384.3
-1.53%
EL
$0.004736
-3.99%
PANews
2025/07/13 12:04
A trader has made a profit of more than $1.5 million by going long on PUMP 3 times, and currently still holds a long position of 1.39 billion PUMPs
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, trader 0x6b78 opened a 3x leveraged long position on $PUMP a day ago and began to take profits when the
MORE
$0.09989
+1.10%
PUMP
$0.002617
-1.20%
PANews
2025/07/13 11:37
Xu Zhengyu: A small number of stablecoin licenses will be issued in the first phase, and the tokenization of financial assets is expected to extend to ETFs
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Cable News, Hong Kong Financial Services and Treasury Secretary Paul Chan said in an interview that only a small number of stablecoin
PANews
2025/07/13 11:34
Public Company Nuvve Issues $4.8 Million of Common Stock to Build HYPE Reserve
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Businesswire, Nuvve, a Nasdaq-listed clean energy electric vehicle charging technology company, announced the issuance of 5,029,403 shares of common stock (or common
HYPE
$36
-4.71%
PANews
2025/07/13 11:08
About 10,000 wallets successfully bought PUMP pre-sale, with a participation rate of about 42.3%
PANews reported on July 13 that according to @Adam_Tehc's data panel, 23,959 wallets completed KYC in the PUMP token pre-sale, and 10,145 wallets successfully bought in, with a participation rate
TOKEN
$0.01425
-7.28%
PUMP
$0.002617
-1.20%
PANews
2025/07/13 10:32
The difficulty of Bitcoin mining has increased by 7.96% to 126.27 T yesterday
PANews reported on July 13 that according to CloverPool data, the difficulty of Bitcoin mining has been adjusted at block height 905,184, with the mining difficulty increased by 7.96% to
T
$0.01572
-5.69%
PANews
2025/07/13 10:21
A whale spent 5.9 million USDC to buy 2,000 ETH through Cowswap 20 minutes ago
PANews reported on July 13 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the giant whale 0x208...5b971 spent 5.9 million USDC to buy 2,000 ETH through Cowswap 20 minutes ago, at a cost
ETH
$3,392.08
-5.14%
USDC
$1.0001
--%
PANews
2025/07/13 10:15
Vitalik: What are the values that the Ethereum ecosystem needs to clearly align with?
Compiled by: Wu Talks about Blockchain One of the most important social challenges in the Ethereum ecosystem is balance — more precisely, integrating decentralization and cooperation. The strength of the
MORE
$0.09989
+1.10%
PANews
2025/07/13 10:08
Trending News
China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy
Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman
The floating profit of "insider whales" has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$525 million, mainly due to the short position
According to Deflama data, Pumpfun's daily revenue hit a new low since May 2024, reaching $251,788.