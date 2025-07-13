2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Financial departments in many places have issued risk warnings to guard against illegal fundraising with stablecoins

Financial departments in many places have issued risk warnings to guard against illegal fundraising with stablecoins

PANews reported on July 13 that according to the Shanghai Securities News, the "Suzhou Finance" public account issued a "Risk Warning on Illegal Fund Raising in the Name of "Stablecoins",
FUND
FUND$0.02749-1.46%
Share
PANews2025/07/13 22:01
White House economic adviser Hassett: If there is reason to fire Powell, Trump has the right to take action

White House economic adviser Hassett: If there is reason to fire Powell, Trump has the right to take action

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Jinshi, White House economic adviser Hassett said that if there is reason to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, Trump has the right
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004873+1.60%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013365-8.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.484-3.80%
Share
PANews2025/07/13 21:35
White House economic adviser Hassett: Trump has a preliminary understanding of the proposed trade agreement framework

White House economic adviser Hassett: Trump has a preliminary understanding of the proposed trade agreement framework

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Jinshi, White House economic adviser Hassett said that US President Trump has a preliminary understanding of the framework of some proposed trade
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13849+1.19%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004873+1.60%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013365-8.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.484-3.80%
Share
PANews2025/07/13 21:26
Data: TRUMP, ARB, SEI and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which TRUMP unlocks about $878 million

Data: TRUMP, ARB, SEI and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which TRUMP unlocks about $878 million

PANews reported on July 13 that Token Unlocks data showed that TRUMP, ARB, SEI and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including: Official Trump (TRUMP) will
Arbitrum
ARB$0.3645-5.22%
SEI
SEI$0.2665-7.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.484-3.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0142-7.37%
Share
PANews2025/07/13 20:59
MEET48's "WEB3.0 Annual Global Idol Popularity Contest" announced its interim report. As of the interim report, it had earned 26.4 million IDOLs, accounting for 0.55% of the total supply.

MEET48's "WEB3.0 Annual Global Idol Popularity Contest" announced its interim report. As of the interim report, it had earned 26.4 million IDOLs, accounting for 0.55% of the total supply.

PANews reported on July 13 that MEET48, the world's first Web3.0 AI-Agent and AIUGC creator and fan economy ecological community focusing on the entertainment field, announced the interim results of
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1129-6.77%
MEET48
IDOL$0.01131+3.95%
Share
PANews2025/07/13 20:28
LianLian Digital plans to raise approximately HK$394 million for the application of blockchain technology in the payment field

LianLian Digital plans to raise approximately HK$394 million for the application of blockchain technology in the payment field

PANews reported on July 13 that LianLian Digital, a Hong Kong-listed company, issued an announcement announcing the issuance of 38.4 million new H shares with a par value of RMB
Humanity
H$0.0367-8.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/13 20:25
Will SpacePay Finally Bring Real Utility to XRP?

Will SpacePay Finally Bring Real Utility to XRP?

XRP has maintained its position among the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization while facing persistent questions about practical utility beyond financial institution partnerships. SpacePay’s merchant payment platform could provide the retail adoption pathway XRP has needed to move beyond institutional use cases. The platform’s $1.1 million presale funding shows market interest in practical cryptocurrency payment.. The post Will SpacePay Finally Bring Real Utility to XRP? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1242-5.62%
XRP
XRP$2.7624-8.42%
RealLink
REAL$0.04668+2.70%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/07/13 20:21
Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose holdings data next week

Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose holdings data next week

PANews reported on July 13 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information about Bitcoin Tracker on the X platform, writing: “Sometimes you don’t just
Salamanca
DON$0.00081+42.35%
Threshold
T$0.01572-5.69%
MAY
MAY$0.04927-1.57%
Share
PANews2025/07/13 20:20
James Wynn's X account posted again, suspected to have been deregistered

James Wynn's X account posted again, suspected to have been deregistered

PANews reported on July 13 that James Wynn’s X account @JamesWynnReal reposted: “test”. Earlier news, James Wynn has cancelled his X account.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003009-8.90%
Share
PANews2025/07/13 19:50
European Commission President: Plans to extend suspension of tariff countermeasures against the United States until early August

European Commission President: Plans to extend suspension of tariff countermeasures against the United States until early August

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Jinshi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the suspension of countermeasures against US tariffs will be extended to early
Vameon
VON$0.000014742+0.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/13 19:41

Trending News

More

China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman

The floating profit of &quot;insider whales&quot; has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$525 million, mainly due to the short position

According to Deflama data, Pumpfun's daily revenue hit a new low since May 2024, reaching $251,788.