Dow Jones drops as tariff fears outshine tech earnings, Nasdaq breaks records

Major U.S. stock indices were up on strong tech earnings, but tariff fears remain in focus.
Tether posts $4.9b Q2 profit, expands USDT supply by $20b in 2025

Tether’s profit in the second quarter of the year hit $4.9 billion, with the company’s total USDT issued for the period reaching $20 billion. Tether revealed the financial figures as part of its Q2 2025 attestation by accounting firm BDO. …
Top gainers and losers in crypto this week

The final week of July saw the crypto market end with obvious indications of capital rotation: while larger L1s and DeFi staples moderately cooled off, micro- and mid-cap altcoins surged due to speculative pumps, DeFi activity, and narrative tailwinds. Even…
US SEC rolls out ‘Project Crypto’ to rewrite rules for digital assets

The initiative will modernize the SEC for 21st-century finance and was formed in response to recent policy recommendations from the White House.
Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift

Key Takeaways: A Deloitte survey shows 23% of North American CFOs expect to integrate cryptocurrency into treasury operations by 2027. Beyond financial use, crypto adoption could reshape corporate governance, vendor management, and workforce skill requirements. Stablecoin regulation and CBDC rollouts may influence whether crypto becomes a mainstream corporate settlement mechanism. Nearly a quarter of chief financial officers in North America expect their finance departments to be using cryptocurrency treasury within two years, according to a Deloitte survey published on July 31. The survey, conducted from June 4 to June 18, polled 200 CFOs from companies generating at least $1 billion in annual revenues. Concerns Over Volatility and Controls Deloitte found that 23% of respondents said their treasury teams will utilize cryptocurrency for either payments or investments by 2027, with the figure rising to almost 40% among CFOs at firms with $10 billion or more in revenue. The report noted that 43% of CFOs cited price volatility as their top concern in adopting non-stable cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether. Accounting complexity and controls were identified by 42%, followed by a lack of industry regulation at 40%. Regulatory uncertainty has been heightened by recent U.S. policy shifts. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) formed a crypto task force in January before rescinding prior accounting guidance, prompting the Financial Accounting Standards Board to update its own rules in March. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Fifteen percent of CFOs indicated they expect to accept stablecoins for payments within two years, with the proportion again higher for the largest companies. Forty-five percent of respondents pointed to improved customer privacy as a benefit, while 39% cited efficiency in cross-border payments. Corporate Treasury Use Cases Expanding Beyond treasury functions, CFOs identified supply chain tracking as a key application. More than half said they expect to use non-stable cryptocurrencies for this purpose, and nearly as many indicated the same for stablecoins. The survey also showed that discussions about cryptocurrency are becoming common at senior levels. Thirty-seven percent of CFOs said they had spoken with their boards about crypto adoption, while 41% had discussed it with CIOs, and 34% with banks or lenders. Only 2% reported no engagement with stakeholders on the issue. The growing dialogue suggests corporations are weighing not only direct financial use cases but also how digital assets could reshape vendor relationships, treasury systems, and compliance frameworks. At the same time, the trajectory of stablecoin regulation and central bank digital currency initiatives could determine whether CFOs view crypto primarily as a niche investment tool or as an eventual component of mainstream corporate payment and settlement systems. Frequently Asked Questions How might corporate crypto adoption affect internal audit practices? CFOs may require updated audit frameworks to manage blockchain transactions, ensuring transparency, risk control, and compliance with evolving accounting standards. What skills will finance departments need to manage crypto use? Departments will likely need expertise in blockchain technology, cross-border settlement systems, cybersecurity, and compliance with multi-jurisdictional regulations. Could crypto adoption impact vendor relationships? Yes. Crypto-based payments and supply chain tracking may streamline reconciliation processes and provide transparency in procurement and logistics. How might stablecoin regulation influence CFO adoption timelines? Clearer rules could accelerate adoption by reducing regulatory risk and encouraging CFOs to view stablecoins as viable settlement assets.
Bitcoin Mining Goes Institutional – But Can It Survive Tariffs, AI Grid Wars, and Fee Collapse?

In 2025, Bitcoin mining is no longer just a competition over hashpower and block rewards—it has evolved into a full-scale infrastructure war, where access to energy, geopolitical positioning, and integration with emerging technologies like AI define who survives and who fades out. According to the newly released Bitcoin Mining Market Review and Key Trends authored by Nico Smid, research analyst at GoMining Institutional, and Fakhul Miah, managing director at GoMining Institutional, the industry now finds itself locked in a struggle with one of the world’s fastest-growing tech verticals: artificial intelligence. AI hyperscalers are demanding huge amounts of electricity for model training and deployment, putting them on a direct collision course with Bitcoin miners, who also rely on affordable, high-volume power to remain profitable. This competition has triggered what the report calls a “power crunch,” forcing mining companies to rethink site selection, energy procurement, and geopolitical risk in real time. The competition for electricity is no longer limited to internal mining rivalries—it has gone external. Major players like Riot Platforms have paused a 600 MW expansion, while Iris Energy has shifted away from pure BTC mining to allocate capacity toward AI cloud services. On February 13, Riot Platforms also anno unced that it is actively pursuing potential partnerships within the AI and HPC sectors. 💡 Bitcoin miner @RiotPlatforms eyes AI and HPC as Bitcoin transactions slump. #Bitcoin #AI #Mining https://t.co/9lab9MJy32 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 13, 2025 As nations attempt to balance power grids and prioritize forward-looking technologies, miners are being priced out, regulated against, or simply pushed aside, claims the report. Institutional Capital Pours in, but Miners Are Squeezed The report notes that this crunch comes at a time when institutional demand for Bitcoin has never been higher. Wall Street has poured billions into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs , and the U.S. government has officially recognized the asset by forming a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The result is a paradox: demand for Bitcoin is soaring, but the supply-side infrastructure—mining—is becoming more fragile. While capital floods into ETFs, miners face rising operating costs, compressed fees, and restricted energy access. Hash price has declined sharply post-halving, and transaction fee revenue has collapsed to less than 1% of miner income. Even as Bitcoin becomes more embedded in institutional portfolios and public balance sheets, the ability to mint new coins is under siege. This growing disconnect between Bitcoin’s financialization and the economic sustainability of mining is one of the report’s core warnings. Miners Turn to Financial Engineering to Survive To survive this high-cost, post-halving environment, miners are evolving into financial tacticians. No longer just hardware operators, leading firms are now using Bitcoin-backed loans, convertible notes, and creative equity structures to raise capital without liquidating their BTC reserves. The report identifies this trend as “the rise of the financially engineered miner,” where the ability to model capital stack scenarios is as important as mining efficiency. The shift marks a turning point in how mining companies operate. Access to energy is still paramount, but access to capital markets—and the sophistication to operate within them—is now equally essential. As mining companies adapt to lower margins and greater volatility, their financial survival may hinge on how well they can balance debt, equity, and retained BTC while preparing for further pressure from AI, regulation, and tariffs. Legacy Hardware Feels the Pain The report also shines a light on the economic pressure facing legacy ASIC hardware. The S19 generation of miners, which still accounts for roughly 25% of Bitcoin’s total hashrate, is fast approaching obsolescence. Profitability data shows that S19 units operating at electricity costs above $0.06/kWh are already unprofitable unless the hash price exceeds $60—a rarity in 2025. For operators paying more than $0.05/kWh, even slight hash price drops can push them into the red. While the S19 has been a workhorse since its release five years ago, it is now a liability for many mining farms. The narrowing profit margins are an indicator of how quickly economic viability can shift, particularly in an industry facing both internal halving events and external competition from AI infrastructure players, GoMining Institutional reports. Outlook: More Than Just Block Rewards The report concludes that the first half of 2025 has revealed that Bitcoin mining is no longer a closed system. It’s now a frontline industry operating at the intersection of capital, energy, and compute. As the network seeks equilibrium after April’s halving, miners must make tough decisions about scale, strategy, and survival. The second half of the year promises no less intensity—but the winners will be those who can work within capital markets as well as they can manage hashpower.
Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions

PANews reported on August 1st that Puffer Finance officially announced the upgrade of Puffer UniFi AVS, secured by over $13 billion in re-staked ETH. Built on EigenCloud, Puffer UniFi AVS
The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC

According to PANews on August 1st, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa reported that the "ancient whale, who had been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3,963 BTC," has sold another 180 BTC.
TRON becomes primary settlement layer for Tether’s USDT, data show

TRON has pulled ahead of Ethereum in stablecoin activity, processing nearly seven times more daily Tether transactions and surpassing $80 billion in supply by mid-2025. The growth appears to be fueled by gasless transactions and low fees, though concerns persist.…
LTO price eyes rebound as deviation trap forms at key support zone

LTO is currently testing a critical support zone at the range low, where a successful reclaim could trigger a strong volatility expansion. As a low market cap coin, price movement tends to be explosive within this established range. Over the…
