In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 237 million US dollars, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on July 14 that Coinglass data showed that in the past hour, the entire network had a liquidation of $237 million, of which long orders had a liquidation
PANews2025/07/14 11:52
USDC Treasury just destroyed 51 million USDC

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Whale Alert monitoring , at 11:22 Beijing time, USDC Treasury had just destroyed 51,000,000 USDC on the Ethereum chain , with an
Metaplanet spent $93.6 million to buy another 797 Bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 16,352 BTC

PANews reported on July 14 that Metaplanet Inc. announced that it had purchased 797 new bitcoins at an average price of 17,312,239 yen, with a total expenditure of approximately 13.798
The giant whale 0x3c9E continues to buy Ethereum and deposit it into the DeFi platform

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain , the giant whale 0x3c9E has been buying Ethereum almost every day since July 4 , purchasing a total of 20,300
General Administration of Customs: Zero tariffs will be implemented on 53 African countries with diplomatic ties

PANews reported on July 14 that according to China.com, the spokesperson of the General Administration of Customs, Lv Daliang, said that since December 1 last year, my country has granted
The giant whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens, with a loss of $1.37 million

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain , the whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens purchased five months ago for $3.96 million , with a final loss of
Bitwise CEO: Ethereum's real competitors are Web2 and traditional finance, not Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 14 that Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley tweeted that Ethereum is not competing with Bitcoin, but with Web 2.0 and traditional financial services software. He said that
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.14)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/14 Update: Pudgy Penguins collectively changed their avatars Pump.fun is about to open
More than 50 companies in Hong Kong intend to apply for stablecoin licenses

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Hong Kong 01, with the "Stablecoin Ordinance" to be officially implemented on August 1, 50 to 60 companies are interested in applying
Sei Ecosystem daily transaction volume increased by 3,600%, and TVL increased by 790%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to the official announcement, since the launch of Sei V2 a year ago, the ecosystem's daily transaction volume has increased by 3,600% and
