pump.fun: PUMP tokens will be launched in 1 hour, and trading and transfer functions will be enabled at that time
PANews reported on July 15 that pump.fun said on the X platform that the PUMP token will be officially launched in 1 hour (01:00 am Beijing time). All participants in
PANews
2025/07/15 00:05
The pump.fun project transferred 13.75 billion PUMPs to Wintermute 10 minutes ago
PANews reported on July 14 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, 10 minutes ago, the pump.fun project transferred 13.75 billion PUMPs to Wintermute, which is worth $55 million at the
PANews
2025/07/14 23:58
EU prepares to impose retaliatory tariffs on 72 billion euros of U.S. goods
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Jinshi, the European Commission's Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Šefčović, said on the 14th that if the US-EU trade negotiations fail,
PANews
2025/07/14 23:48
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, currently has a floating profit of $33.93 million on its 20x BTC long position
PANews reported on July 14 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale AguilaTrades currently has a floating profit of $33.93 million on its 20x BTC long position, making up
PANews
2025/07/14 23:45
SOL coin news: Solana gets boost with DeFi Development new strategy
DeFi Development Corp. has introduced a new metric to track his Solana holdings.
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 23:30
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 734 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on July 14 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $734 million, of which $567 million
PANews
2025/07/14 23:30
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 8,958 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 68,957 ETH
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 8,958 BTC (worth $1.08 billion), of which iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day
PANews
2025/07/14 23:21
Trump threatens 100% secondary tariffs on Russia
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Jinshi, Trump threatened to impose a 100% secondary tariff on Russia. Earlier news , Trump said that if no agreement can be
PANews
2025/07/14 23:15
Trump: If no deal is reached within 50 days, severe tariffs will be imposed on Russia
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Jinshi, Trump said that if no agreement can be reached within 50 days, severe tariffs will be imposed on Russia.
PANews
2025/07/14 23:14
Kazakhstan plans to invest gold, foreign exchange reserves and national fund assets in crypto assets
PANews reported on July 14 that according to local media Kursiv, the governor of the Central Bank of Kazakhstan, Timur Suleimenov, said that the country plans to invest its gold
PANews
2025/07/14 23:04
