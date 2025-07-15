MEXC Exchange
Argus gives Coinbase a buy rating: R&D and M&A policies drive valuations beyond traditional exchanges
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Zhitong Finance, Argus recently gave Coinbase Global a "buy" rating, believing that the cryptocurrency trading platform continued its strong growth trend, and
PANews
2025/07/15 17:25
Analysis: Bitcoin rally stalls as long-term holders cash out
PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk, the price of Bitcoin fell from the historical high of $123,000 set on Monday to below $117,000, down about 5% from
PANews
2025/07/15 17:18
Sei coin price hits a six-month high. What’s the driving force behind the warming ecosystem?
Author: Nancy, PANews In recent times, Sei's coin price has continued to rise, and its ecological activity and capital inflows have also performed well, attracting market attention. Behind this momentum
PANews
2025/07/15 17:15
Aqua1 denies any connection with Web3port: the team operates independently, and Web3Port clarifies that it has not been banned by any exchange
PANews reported on July 15 that Aqua1 Foundation issued a statement in response to recent rumors about its team and operations. The statement said that Dave Lee joined Aqua1 as
PANews
2025/07/15 17:13
Active Energy, a listed company, announced that it has purchased its first batch of Bitcoin, but the specific amount has not been disclosed
PANews reported on July 15 that according to official news, renewable energy company Active Energy (AIM: AEG, OTCQB: ATGVF) announced the implementation of its digital asset fund management policy and
PANews
2025/07/15 17:07
Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies raises $2.3 million CAD to buy more Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Newsfile Corp, Canadian Bitcoin Lightning Network company LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD; OTCQX: LQWDF) announced that its previously announced non-broker private placement
PANews
2025/07/15 17:06
Mastercard executive: 90% of stablecoin transactions are trapped in the crypto space, and daily payments have a long way to go
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Zhitong Finance, Mastercard (MA.US) Chief Product Officer Yohan Lambert said that although stablecoins are highly sought after, they still have a long
PANews
2025/07/15 17:04
The whale holding 80,000 BTC has transferred the 40,010 BTC moved yesterday to Galaxy Digital
PANews reported on July 15 that according to monitoring by Ember, the ancient whale holding 80,000 BTC has transferred the 40,010 BTC moved yesterday to Galaxy Digital, with an average
PANews
2025/07/15 16:58
Arcadia attackers transfer about $1 million again
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Cyvers Alerts monitoring, the Arcadia Finance attacker has just stolen about $1 million from the protocol again through multiple transactions, bringing the
PANews
2025/07/15 16:55
South Korean court acquits Wemade's former CEO in Wemix manipulation case
PANews reported on July 15 that according to South Korean media News1, the Seoul Southern District Court ruled that Wemade's former CEO Jang Hyun-guk was not guilty and did not
PANews
2025/07/15 16:52
