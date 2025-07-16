2025-08-03 Sunday

GameStop CEO Says Bitcoin Bet Is a Hedge, Not a Strategy Copy

Key Takeaways: Ryan Cohen said GameStop is prioritizing cautious capital allocation over aggressive crypto exposure. The company’s convertible note offerings remain a popular funding route even amid equity market volatility. Digital assets continue to enter treasury management discussions, but adoption strategies are uneven. GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen said on Tuesday that the company’s recent Bitcoin purchase was meant as a hedge against macroeconomic uncertainty. According to his comments made during a July 15 appearance on CNBC, the company is not making an attempt to follow other corporate treasury approaches like Strategy (previously known as MicroStrategy). Bitcoin as a Hedge Against Inflation “I look at it as a hedge against inflation and global money printing, and we’ll see what happens,” Cohen said. GameStop acquired 4,710 bitcoins in late May, valued at over $500 million. The purchase followed a series of corporate moves by firms like Strategy, which accumulated billions of dollars in Bitcoin in recent years. Cohen clarified that GameStop’s move was unrelated. GameStop has purchased 4,710 Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/gGdr0BRrAv — GameStop (@gamestop) May 28, 2025 “We have our own unique strategy, and we have a very strong balance sheet, over $9 billion of cash and marketable securities,” he said. Cohen said the company would maintain a disciplined approach in deploying capital. “We will deploy that capital responsibly as I would my own capital, and only look for opportunities where the downside is limited and there’s a lot of upside,” he said. “We’ll be opportunistic when we see those opportunities.” GameStop’s crypto position is part of Cohen’s effort to stabilize operations. The company has shifted its business mix, focusing more on trading cards and collectibles. New Outlook for GameStop The CEO added that GameStop has moved away from its earlier dependence on hardware and software. He said the retailer has now made a “significant” shift toward those newer segments. “We will deploy that capital responsibly as I would my own capital, and only look for opportunities where the downside is limited and there’s a lot of upside,” Cohen said. “We’ll be opportunistic when we see those opportunities.” The company recently raised $2.25 billion through an upsized convertible note offering. The zero-coupon notes carry a conversion price of approximately $28.91 per share, reflecting a 32.5% premium over the stock’s average trading price at the time of announcement. The offering follows a similar $1.5 billion raise in April and comes amid ongoing volatility in the company’s stock, which fell 24% in the past week. Some public companies are exploring Bitcoin as a reserve asset, but with different levels of exposure. Strategy has taken an aggressive approach, while others, including Tesla and Block, have kept their holdings limited. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Are there accounting standards specific to corporate Bitcoin holdings? Yes. Under current U.S. GAAP, Bitcoin is treated as an intangible asset, meaning it must be written down for impairments but cannot be marked up if its value increases. This has raised concerns about transparency and financial reporting accuracy. How do zero-coupon convertible notes affect existing shareholders? Convertible notes issued at a premium typically delay dilution but still create the possibility of future share issuance. If converted, the new shares can dilute existing ownership depending on the stock price performance at maturity. What regulatory developments could impact corporate BTC adoption? The SEC and FASB have both initiated reviews related to digital asset disclosure, particularly after the rise of spot Bitcoin ETFs. Future rules may clarify how corporations report holdings or manage risk, potentially influencing more widespread adoption.
2025/07/16
Core launches Rev+ to authomatically reward DeFi developers

Core blockchain will automatically reward DeFi protocols, DAOs and stablecoins that generate activity on its network.
2025/07/16
Experts say Wall Street Ponke could outrun Shib, Pepe; here’s why

Wall Street Ponke, an Ethereum-based memecoin, gains early traction and trader interest as SHIB and PEPE lose momentum. #sponsoredcontent
2025/07/16
DOJ, CFTC close Polymarket case months after FBI raid, no charges filed

Eight months after FBI agents stormed his Soho penthouse, Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan has the last laugh. The DOJ and CFTC quietly dropped their probes with nothing to show, exposing the cracks in Washington’s crypto crackdown. On July 15, Bloomberg…
2025/07/16
Solana price prediction for July 2025 – SOL bulls targeting the $200 mark next?

Solana continues to remain one of the leaders in this ongoing bull rally. It held the $150 support with conviction, and now bulls are eyeing the $200 resistance next. Can $200 come from the current price of $165, or will…
2025/07/16
BlackRock’s Q2 Digital Asset Inflows Reach $14B, Total AUM Hits $79.6B

BlackRock reported $14.1 billion in digital asset net inflows for the second quarter of 2025, pushing the firm’s total assets under management (AUM) in this segment to $79.6 billion. Although digital assets still represent just 1% of BlackRock’s $12.5 trillion in total AUM, the category is emerging as one of its fastest-growing product lines. Digital assets contributed hugely to BlackRock’s broader ETF performance. Within the firm’s $85 billion in total ETF inflows during Q2, digital products alone accounted for $14 billion. Year-to-date, digital asset net inflows have reached $17 billion, showing persistent institutional interest despite a complex macroeconomic backdrop. Revenue Contribution Remains Modest—For Now Digital assets generated $40 million in base fees and securities lending revenue in Q2 2025, also accounting for 1% of BlackRock’s total revenue from investment advisory and administration services. While modest compared to traditional asset classes, the figure reflects a growing stream of yield-generating exposure from crypto-related products . CEO Larry Fink attributed some of the firm’s performance momentum to digital assets, along with custom strategies and technology-led platforms like Aperio. BlackRock Shows Long-Term Commitment to Digital Finance In a statement accompanying the results, CEO Larry Fink emphasized the growing role of digital assets in attracting a new generation of investors. “We’re attracting a new and increasingly global generation of investors through things like our digital assets offerings,” he said. Digital assets are currently reported under the ETF category, alongside core equity and fixed income. However, with digital assets contributing nearly 31% of alternative product flows in Q2, they are becoming a key pillar of the firm’s alternative investment strategy. While digital assets remain a small slice of the overall portfolio, BlackRock’s growing involvement in tokenized finance, ETFs, and related infrastructure suggests a long-term commitment to institutional crypto adoption. “These are just the early days in our next phase of even stronger growth,” Fink added. BlackRock Shares Tumble BlackRock shares fell more than 6% after a major institutional client based in Asia withdrew $52 billion from its index funds during the second quarter, the Wall Street Journal reported. The withdrawal illustrates the volatility that even the world’s largest asset manager can face from a small number of large clients, particularly in passive investment vehicles. Still, BlackRock’s overall performance remained strong, with total assets under management climbing to a record $12.53 trillion. According to the WSJ , net income rose 6.5% year-over-year to $1.59 billion, indicating operational resilience in the face of short-term outflows. The firm also reported increased revenue driven by higher base fees and strong flows into active strategies and ETFs, suggesting that BlackRock continues to diversify its growth drivers beyond traditional index products.
2025/07/16
Trump calls for GENIUS Act to pass Tuesday, despite reports of later vote

Republicans are planning to hold votes on three pieces of crypto-related legislation, but it’s unclear if they’ll be able to meet the president’s accelerated timeline.
2025/07/16
Dow Jones drops 300 points on CPI data, NVIDIA stock lifts Nasdaq on China news

U.S. stocks were mixed as rising inflation and trade war coincides with Nvidia's strong performance.
2025/07/16
TRX holds strong despite downward flip for top altcoins

TRON price slipped on Tuesday as the cryptocurrency market hit the rocks amid a sudden dip for Bitcoin, but bulls remained largely in control as the altcoin hovered between $0.2955 and $0.3029. As the sell-off pressure for Bitcoin (BTC) hit…
2025/07/16
Crypto market booms again: Here’s why investors are choosing Mint Miner

Bitcoin breaks $120k, XRP $3, and cloud mining platforms like Mint Miner gain traction amid market frenzy. #sponsoredcontent
2025/07/16

