MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares
PANews reported on July 16 that according to the latest SEC disclosure documents, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, through his related entities, holds a total of 5,094,000 common shares of BitMine
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 10:12
House GOP plans quick re-vote on crypto bills amid CBDC dispute
House Speaker Mike Johnson says he’ll look to move forward with three crypto bills on Wednesday after some Republican lawmakers pulled support over wanting a CBDC ban.
QUICK
$0.01965
-4.05%
LL
$0.01362
-1.08%
MOVE
$0.1237
-6.00%
FORWARD
$0.0000924
-11.06%
HOUSE
$0.013422
-7.70%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 10:08
SharpLink raised approximately $413 million in net proceeds between July 7 and 11, of which approximately $156 million has been invested in ETH
PANews reported on July 16 that SharpLink has become the largest Ethereum ( ETH ) holder among enterprises. The company raised approximately $ 413 million in net proceeds through the
ETH
$3,392.23
-5.23%
NET
$0.00011036
-0.13%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 10:02
DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain
PANews reported on July 16 that Singapore's licensed cryptocurrency exchange DigiFT announced that it has established a strategic partnership with FundBridge Capital, Wellington Management and Libeara to officially introduce the
BOND
$0.1807
-10.09%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 10:00
AI needs cryptocurrency, not traditional finance
Author: Liu Honglin In the past few years, AI technology has made rapid progress. Large models, intelligent agents, and automated systems have emerged one after another. From content generation to
NOT
$0.001974
-4.72%
AI
$0.1128
-7.00%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 10:00
US Energy Secretary: The AI race is the next Manhattan Project
PANews reported on July 16 that U.S. Energy Secretary Wright compared the competition in artificial intelligence (AI) to the U.S. atomic bomb program during World War II. "The AI competition
U
$0.01107
-0.09%
AI
$0.1128
-7.00%
BOMB
$0.0004353
-0.18%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 09:46
The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a procedural vote at 12:20 p.m. tomorrow (EST)
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives has scheduled a new round of procedural votes at around 12:20 noon tomorrow (EST). If
U
$0.01107
-0.09%
HOUSE
$0.013422
-7.70%
M
$0.40691
+13.72%
HOLD
$0.0000491
-5.34%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 09:43
A whale organization sold 15,000 ETH through Wintermute in the past 8 hours
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Ember, the whale / institution that made a profit of $ 30.45 million through two ETH band operations has reduced its holdings
ETH
$3,392.23
-5.23%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 09:32
Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules
PANews reported on July 16 that President Trump issued a statement saying that he met with 11 members of the House of Representatives in the Oval Office of the White
WHITE
$0.0004866
+1.75%
ACT
$0.03655
-6.18%
HOUSE
$0.013422
-7.70%
TRUMP
$8.455
-4.23%
MET
$0.1982
+4.09%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 08:50
Bitcoin faces "existential threat", new proposal to freeze quantum-vulnerable Bitcoin such as Satoshi Nakamoto
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Decrypt , Casa CTO Jameson Lopp and five developers jointly proposed a Bitcoin Improvement Proposal ( BIP ), planning to gradually phase
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 08:42
Trending News
More
China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy
Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman
The floating profit of "insider whales" has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$525 million, mainly due to the short position
According to Deflama data, Pumpfun's daily revenue hit a new low since May 2024, reaching $251,788.