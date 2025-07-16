2025-08-03 Sunday

GameStop may accept crypto payments for trading card purchases: report

GameStop, the American video game retailer, will consider accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for trading card purchases, according to the company’s CEO, Ryan Cohen. During his latest appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Cohen said the company is exploring the use of crypto…
2025/07/16 15:08
JP Morgan to ‘get involved’ in stablecoins despite CEO skepticism

TradFi giant JPMorgan Chase is moving ahead with stablecoin-related efforts, even as CEO Jamie Dimon remains unconvinced of their broader appeal.  On the bank’s latest earnings call, according to CNBC, Dimon revealed that JPMorgan plans to be actively involved in…
2025/07/16 15:06
Analysis: Ethereum rose 18% in the month, with Asian trading hours contributing more than 90%

PANews reported on July 16 that according to the latest analysis by Matrixport, Bitcoin and Ethereum rose by 8% and 19% respectively in the past week, and market sentiment has
2025/07/16 15:03
Policy dividends and deficit crisis resonate: the "abnormal" prosperity behind Bitcoin's breakthrough of $120,000

These are not “normal” times. Bitcoin has been on a crazy, straight-line rise. Interest rates are rising, the dollar has lost 11% of its value in six months, and the
2025/07/16 15:00
Bitwise: US cryptocurrency legislation is expected to promote the full entry of digital assets into the mainstream market

PANews reported on July 16 that according to CoinDesk , asset management company Bitwise said that the cryptocurrency legislation that is about to be passed in the United States is
2025/07/16 14:54
Junwei Electronics: There are no independent products and services directly applied to stablecoin-related businesses

PANews reported on July 16 that Junwei Electronics stated on an interactive platform that the company has maintained long-term business cooperation with NVIDIA, but its terminal business applications are still
2025/07/16 14:38
U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Ninth Straight Day of Inflows, $403M Added

U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) extended their winning streak to nine consecutive days on Tuesday, attracting a total of $403 million in net inflows, according to data from SoSoValue . Key Takeaways: U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs extended their inflow streak to nine days, adding $403 million on Tuesday. Despite gains, outflows hit Grayscale’s GBTC, Fidelity’s FBTC, and Ark & 21Shares’ ARKB. Ethereum spot ETFs also recorded eight straight days of inflows, adding $192 million. Leading the charge was BlackRock’s IBIT, which alone saw $416.35 million in new money, followed by VanEck’s HODL with $19 million. Other funds such as Grayscale’s Mini Bitcoin Trust and Bitwise’s BITB also reported positive inflows for the day. Notable Outflows Hit Grayscale, Fidelity, and Ark Bitcoin Funds However, the gains were partially offset by outflows from three funds: Grayscale’s GBTC lost $41.22 million, Fidelity’s FBTC saw $23 million exit, and Ark & 21Shares’ ARKB dropped by $6.21 million. Spot bitcoin ETFs have now amassed a cumulative total of $53.07 billion in net inflows, with $4.4 billion added over the past nine trading days alone. The surge builds on a strong run that began in April, during which these funds have drawn nearly $17 billion. Ethereum spot ETFs have followed suit, marking their eighth straight day of net inflows, with $192.33 million added on Tuesday. Bitcoin currently trades at $117,373, holding steady near a key support level despite pulling back from a recent all-time high of $123,000 set earlier this week. “Bitcoin has been able to maintain a solid position at around $118K after core CPI data was lower than expected, prompting speculation that the Fed will be more likely to cut interest rates in September, potentially leading to a surge of demand for bitcoin,” said Nick Ruck, director of LVRG Research. #BTC we’re back at $116K as planned. CPI drops in an hour. IMO we’ll either see a quick liquidity grab below or hold this level and push higher. pic.twitter.com/lSkgGcB2au — Mind Over Market | by Llamito🎩 (@LlamitoCharts) July 15, 2025 Last week, US-based spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded over $1 billion in inflows for two straight days. On Friday, 11 spot Bitcoin ETF products reported combined inflows totaling $1.03 billion, following $1.17 billion the previous day. Recently, BlackRock reported earning more revenue from IBIT than from its flagship iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. 95% Approval Chance for Spot Solana, XRP ETFS As reported, Bloomberg’s senior ETF analysts have assigned a 95% chance that the SEC will approve spot ETFs for Solana, XRP, and Litecoin this year, raising their previous odds from 90% amid growing optimism for institutional crypto products. They also expect a crypto index ETF tracking multiple assets could gain approval as early as this week, signaling broader access to altcoins for traditional investors. Beyond ETFs, institutional Bitcoin demand is spreading into corporate treasuries. Japan’s Metaplanet recently bought $93 million worth of BTC , becoming the fifth-largest corporate holder with a stack exceeding 16,300 BTC. France’s The Blockchain Group and the UK’s Smarter Web Company also made new BTC treasury allocations this week, purchasing $12.5 million and $24.3 million worth of Bitcoin respectively.
2025/07/16 14:23
Bitcoin faces possible short-term pullback as miners take profit, but long-term uptrend still intact

Bitcoin has retraced slightly after hitting a new all-time high near $123,000 as miners appear to be locking in profits. Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped roughly 5% from its most recent peak and is trading at about $117,538 as of press…
2025/07/16 14:17
PUMP token jumps nearly 20% as issuer offers buyback mechanism

The native token of Solana-based meme coin platform Pump.fun surged nearly 20% on July 16, briefly reaching a new all-time high following the launch of a large-scale buyback campaign. After reaching a high of $0.00681, PUMP is trading at about…
2025/07/16 14:16
Trend Research has transferred more than 27,000 ETH to exchanges in 12 hours

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Aunt Ai , Trend Research, an affiliate of Lede Capital, has transferred a total of 27,454.4 ETH to the exchange in the
2025/07/16 13:54

