Tokenization Company Midas Launches Two New DeFi Products on Etherlink
PANews reported on July 16 that according to CoinDesk, the financial tokenization platform Midas launched two new DeFi structured products on the Ethereum compatible chain Etherlink: mMEV (arbitrage and market
PANews
2025/07/16 20:07
Crypto market hits widest institutional-retail investor split since 2023 in H1 2025: Wintermute
In the first half of 2025, crypto market has seen its widest divergence in investor focus since 2023, with institutions doubling down on majors while retail pivots to altcoins. According to Wintermute’s 1H 2025 OTC Market Report, institutions have doubled…
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 20:06
Aethir and Credible partner to launch DePIN credit card
PANews reported on July 16 that according to CoinDesk, the decentralized GPU cloud network Aethir has partnered with the lending protocol Credible Finance to launch the first DePIN credit card
PANews
2025/07/16 20:05
Crypto Infrastructure Giant Talos Acquires Coin Metrics for Over $100 Million
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Fortune magazine, crypto infrastructure giant Talos announced the acquisition of blockchain data provider Coin Metrics. People familiar with the matter revealed that
PANews
2025/07/16 20:02
Matador Technologies, a publicly traded company, plans to accumulate 6,000 Bitcoins by 2027
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Globenewswire, the board of directors of Matador Technologies Inc, a Canadian listed company, approved a long-term Bitcoin acquisition strategy, which will expand
PANews
2025/07/16 19:51
Swedish Refine Group AB launches Bitcoin treasury strategy with $1m funding
Swedish digital-commerce company Refine Group has announced that it will be diving into digital assets as a third business area by launching a Bitcoin-focused treasury strategy. According to a recently published press release, the company aims to strengthen its financial…
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 19:47
Strategy executives: Even if the price of Bitcoin falls to $20,000, there is still enough collateral to cover all liabilities
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Bitcoin News, Strategy's Bitcoin strategy manager Chaitanya Jain said that even if the price of Bitcoin falls to $20,000, "Strategy will still
PANews
2025/07/16 19:37
EU Sanctions A7 Crypto Network Linked to Russian Election Interference
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Decrypt, the EU has sanctioned key actors who used cryptocurrencies to interfere in elections and circumvent sanctions, including the pro-Kremlin Simeon Boikov
PANews
2025/07/16 19:30
The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Paidun monitoring, the development team of the Ethereum Foundation has transferred 1,000 ETH (worth approximately US$3.15 million) to the address EF2 (0xc061...0B6d).
PANews
2025/07/16 18:47
Ark Invest sold $13.3 million of Coinbase shares and $8.7 million of Bitcoin ETF yesterday
PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold 34,207 shares of Coinbase from its ARKW fund on July 15, worth approximately US$13.3 million.
PANews
2025/07/16 18:24
