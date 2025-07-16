MEXC Exchange
ETHRANSACTION offers cloud mining alternative to speculative crypto trading
As Bitcoin hits $120k, many traders face losses while ETHRANSACTION users earn steady passive income. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 01:06
DFINITY’s ‘Caffeine’ wants to turn ideas into apps as easily as sending a text
DFINITY’s AI-driven Caffeine platform opens early access to a new paradigm: apps written by language, deployed on a sovereign network, and shaped by anyone with a thought to express. According to a press release shared with crypto.news on July 16,…
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 00:46
Trump denies drafting letter to fire Fed Chairman Powell
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Trump denied drafting a letter to fire Fed Chairman Powell. US President Trump recently said: "Fed Chairman Powell has been acting
PANews
2025/07/17 00:00
Analysis: WLFI crypto portfolio now recovered, after losing $157 million in April
PANews reported on July 16 that according to the analysis of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, if the assets purchased by the Trump family crypto project WLFI were not sold as
PANews
2025/07/16 23:58
BNB Chain targets speed limit with 150ms finality and 20K TPS ambitions
Liquidity follows speed, and BNB Chain is betting big. With a 2026 upgrade targeting stock exchange-level throughput and latency, the network could become the go-to venue for high-volume, institutional-grade DeFi. In a blog post dated July 16, BNB Chain outlined…
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 23:54
The probability of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September is close to 70%
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Trump hinted that he would fire Fed Chairman Powell. CME's "Fed Watch" data showed that the probability of the Fed keeping
PANews
2025/07/16 23:42
Traders see more than 50% chance of Fed rate cut in September
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, traders believe that the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in September is more than 50%.
PANews
2025/07/16 23:40
Traders increase bets on Fed rate cuts
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, short-term US interest rate futures continued to rise as traders increased their bets on the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts.
New York Times: Trump has drafted a letter to fire Fed Chairman Powell
PANews reported on July 16 that according to a New York Times report cited by Jinshi, US President Trump has drafted a letter to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Powell.
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 310 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on July 16 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $310 million, of which $223 million
