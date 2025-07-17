2025-08-03 Sunday

CryptoQuant: Short-term holder data shows that BTC may still have 20%-25% room to rise

PANews reported on July 17 that CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost said that the MVRV indicator of short-term Bitcoin holders (STH) shows that the current market still has room to rise. MVRV
2025/07/17
Thai listed company DV8 completes financing of approximately US$7.4 million

PANews reported on July 17 that DV8 , a Thai listed company, announced the completion of its first round of financing, with a total fundraising of 241 million baht (about
2025/07/17
PeckShield: Infini attackers have transferred 4,770 ETH to two addresses

PANews reported on July 17 that according to PeckShieldAlert, the Infini attacker has transferred 4,770 ETH (about 16 million US dollars) to two addresses. Among them, the address 0x7142…fa41 laundered
2025/07/17
How SpacePay Earned Its Spot as the Top Underpriced Altcoin of 2025

Cryptos come and go, but every now and then, one catches attention for actually solving problems people face every day. SpacePay, a London-based fintech startup, lets businesses accept crypto payments through their existing card machines without buying new equipment. The project has pulled in over $1.1 million during its presale, with $SPY tokens selling for.. The post How SpacePay Earned Its Spot as the Top Underpriced Altcoin of 2025 appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
2025/07/17
Global crypto financing exceeded US$10 billion in Q2 this year, reaching a three-year high

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CryptoRank, the total financing of the crypto industry in the second quarter of 2025 exceeded US$10 billion, a three-year high. The new
2025/07/17
UK officer stole 50 Bitcoin during Silk Road 2.0 investigation

The UK has jailed a former National Crime Agency officer who stole and spent Bitcoin seized from Silk Road 2.0 co-founder Thomas White.
2025/07/17
Narrative economics in the crypto market: Vision over indicators, sentiment over application

Author: jawor , Crypto KOL Compiled by: Felix, PANews “The human brain is hardwired to tell stories. The economy is based on human decision-making.” —Robert J. Shiller (American economist, Nobel
2025/07/17
The statement that “there is almost no ETH available for sale on Wintermute’s OTC platform” may be a joke by the CEO

PANews reported on July 17 that Wintermute founder and CEO Evgeny Gaevoy wrote that there is almost no ETH available for sale on Wintermute's OTC trading platform. However, according to
2025/07/17
Trump Media Group registers two AI trademarks for the Truth Social platform

Trump Media and Technology Group is moving ahead with plans to integrate artificial intelligence on the Truth Social platform, having filed two related trademarks. A press release issued by the company on Wednesday confirmed applications for “Truth Social AI” and…
2025/07/17
Institutional analysis: Trump's dismissal of Powell could cause the US dollar index to fall by 5%

PANews reported on July 17 that Sean Callow, market strategist at InTouch Capital Markets, said that any move by the Trump administration to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Powell could deal
2025/07/17

