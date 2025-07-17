MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 6,930 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 191,473 ETH
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 6,930 BTC (worth $816.55 million); iShares (BlackRock) had a net inflow of
BTC
$112,599.46
-1.46%
ETH
$3,409.32
-4.25%
NET
$0.00010993
-0.25%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 22:02
Plasma officially launches XPL public sale, token economic model announced
According to PANews on July 17, the stablecoin Layer2 network Plasma officially announced that the public sale of its token XPL has started and will last until 9:00 a.m. EST
M
$0.40876
+14.46%
TOKEN
$0.01419
-6.64%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 21:56
Ondo Finance to launch first tokenized U.S. bond fund on Sei
PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, the real-world asset protocol Ondo Finance announced on Thursday that it will launch its USDY fund on the Sei network.
FUND
$0.02749
-1.46%
U
$0.01105
--%
SEI
$0.2678
-6.65%
REAL
$0.0467
+2.68%
BOND
$0.1805
-7.71%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 21:45
BSTR plans to be listed in the U.S. through a SPAC merger with 30,021 BTC when it is launched
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Businesswire, BSTR, Holdings Inc. (BSTR) announced that it has reached a final business merger agreement with Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc. (Nasdaq:
BTC
$112,599.46
-1.46%
U
$0.01105
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 21:35
MAG7.ssi index token rose strongly by 5.73%, with an annual return rate exceeding Bitcoin by 6.39%
PANews reported on July 17 that according to the latest market data, while Bitcoin was trading sideways, the spot index token MAG7.ssi launched by SoSoValue Indexes broke through $0.94, with
SPOT
$0.000000000000000000006199
-0.01%
ROSE
$0.02286
-4.90%
INDEX
$1.248
-1.65%
TOKEN
$0.01419
-6.64%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 21:25
US electric car company Volcon raises over $500 million to launch Bitcoin financial strategy
PANews reported on July 17 that according to investing, Volcon, an American electric car company, announced that it would adopt a Bitcoin financial strategy. It has reached a securities purchase
CAR
$0.011351
+6.55%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.10%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 21:24
Listed company GameSquare plans to raise $70 million through rights issue to continue purchasing ETH
PANews reported on July 17 that Nasdaq-listed Game Square Holdings announced that it plans to issue 46,666,667 shares of common stock to raise US$70 million. The company plans to use
GAME
$35.8891
-0.20%
ETH
$3,409.32
-4.25%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 21:22
Why are crypto tokens going up today and will they crash?
Top crypto tokens continued their bull run on July 17, despite Bitcoin pulling back by over 1% to $117,000. Ethereum (ETH) price jumped by 8% to $3,400, while Ripple (XRP) surged by 10% to $3.25. Other top altcoins like Floki…
TOP
$0.000096
--%
LIKE
$0.009449
-1.94%
XRP
$2.8154
-5.96%
ETH
$3,409.32
-4.25%
FLOKI
$0.00009993
-6.35%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 21:22
Publicly listed Enlightify Inc. plans to purchase up to $20 million of CYBER tokens within 12 months
PANews reported on July 17 that Cyber officials stated on the X platform: “The Cyber Foundation welcomes Enlightify Inc. (NYSE: ENFY) as the first listed company to commit to investing
CYBER
$1.527
-6.72%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 21:21
CANARY submits S1 application to the US SEC for STAKED INJ ETF
PANews reported on July 17 that according to the SEC official website, CANARY submitted the S1 application document for STAKED INJ ETF to the US SEC.
INJ
$12.1
-4.42%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 21:11
Trending News
More
China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy
Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman
The floating profit of "insider whales" has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million
Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Beware of fake stablecoin licensing scams. Holders of unregulated stablecoins bear their own risks.
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$525 million, mainly due to the short position