U.S. stocks close: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Nvidia all hit new highs

PANews reported on July 18 that the US stock market closed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing up 0.5%, the S&P 500 up 0.54%, and the
PANews2025/07/18 07:41
AI startup Perplexity’s valuation soars to $18 billion

PANews reported on July 18 that according to the Financial Times, artificial intelligence startup Perplexity has a valuation of $18 billion after the latest round of financing. The company is
PANews2025/07/18 07:41
A Bitcoin whale from the "Satoshi era" deposited the last 40,192 Bitcoins into Galaxy Digital, worth about $4.83 billion

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Onchain Lens , a Bitcoin whale from the "Satoshi era" has just deposited the last 40,192 Bitcoins (about $ 4.83 billion) into
PANews2025/07/18 07:33
U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills

PANews reported on July 18 that on Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed three cryptocurrency-related legislations, namely the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.
PANews2025/07/18 07:31
White House press secretary: Trump plans to sign encryption-related bills, including the Genius bill, at an event on Friday

PANews reported on July 18 that the White House press secretary said: We are willing to promote making cryptocurrency payments more convenient. We know that there are enough votes to
PANews2025/07/18 07:27
Coinbase CEO: Cryptocurrency-related legislation will provide clarity to the industry

PANews reported on July 18 that Coinbase (COIN.O) CEO said: Trump has been committed to promoting the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency-related legislation will provide clarity to the industry. Relevant
PANews2025/07/18 07:25
BlackRock has submitted an application to regulators to add staking functionality to its Ethereum ETF

PANews reported on July 18 that documents showed that BlackRock (BLK.N) has submitted an application to regulators, planning to add a staking function to its Ethereum ETF.
PANews2025/07/18 07:23
Trump plans to open U.S. pension market to cryptocurrencies and alternative assets

PANews reported on July 18 that according to the Financial Times, US President Trump is preparing to sign an executive order to allow 401k retirement plans to invest in a
PANews2025/07/18 07:18
OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

PANews reported on July 18 that OpenAI released a new ChatGPT agent feature in a live broadcast early this morning. The new feature integrates the capabilities of Operator and deep
PANews2025/07/18 07:15
Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but does not think they pose a threat

PANews reported on July 18 that Federal Reserve Board Governor Waller said: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but he does not believe they pose a threat.
PANews2025/07/18 07:08

