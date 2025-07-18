2025-08-03 Sunday

Smarter Web Company raises £17.5M to expand Bitcoin holdings

Smarter Web Company has raised £17.5 million in fresh equity to accelerate its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy. Smarter Web Company, a London-listed Bitcoin treasury company, has raised £17.5 million through an equity offering to institutional investors, continuing its aggressive Bitcoin…
Crypto.news2025/07/18 20:16
The chairman of the US SEC said that the agency is considering introducing innovative exemption policies to encourage the development of asset tokenization

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Bloomberg, after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a landmark stablecoin bill early Thursday, Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and
PANews2025/07/18 20:13
Australia launches first Bitcoin-backed home loan after Block Earner wins regulator fight

Australia has officially launched its first Bitcoin-backed home loan product, marking a major breakthrough in the integration of crypto with traditional real estate financing. Fintech firm Block Earner is behind the innovation, having won a long-running legal battle with the…
Crypto.news2025/07/18 20:08
Why FTX ruling on China payouts matters: Global precedent at stake

A US bankruptcy court is set to decide whether to block creditor payouts to certain countries after receiving at least 40 objections from creditors in China, Saudi Arabia and more.
PANews2025/07/18 20:06
dYdX acquires crypto social trading platform Pocket Protector, marking its first external acquisition

PANews reported on July 18 that according to The Block, decentralized derivatives exchange dYdX completed the acquisition of crypto social trading platform Pocket Protector, which was its first external acquisition.
PANews2025/07/18 20:03
US SEC Chairman: Stablecoins fall under the purview of banking regulators

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, SEC Chairman Atkins said that the focus of the cryptocurrency working group is to develop clear regulatory rules, and stablecoins fall
PANews2025/07/18 19:42
Ethereum's market value surpasses Costco and ranks 29th in global asset market value

PANews reported on July 18 that according to 8marketcap data, the market value of Ethereum reached 437.3 billion US dollars, surpassing the membership-based warehouse retail company Costco, and ranked 29th
PANews2025/07/18 19:24
JD CoinChain Technology: JD Stablecoin has not been issued, and all trading platforms JD-HKD are counterfeit

PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, recently, JD Coin Chain Technology has noticed that someone has issued a digital currency called JD-HKD on a mainstream trading
PANews2025/07/18 19:11
Former rugby player sentenced for $900K crypto mining Ponzi

Former rugby player Shane Donovan Moore was sentenced to 2.5 years in US federal prison for running a $900,000 crypto mining Ponzi scheme.
PANews2025/07/18 19:10
Former football player sentenced to two and a half years in prison for $900,000 crypto mining Ponzi scheme

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Cointelegraph, former football player Shane Donovan Moore was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for operating a cryptocurrency mining
PANews2025/07/18 19:09

