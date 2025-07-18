MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
US SEC Chair Atkins: Education is key for crypto in retirement accounts
SEC Chair Paul Atkins signaled openness to including cryptocurrencies in 401(k) retirement plans, stressing the importance of investor education.
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 23:14
dYdX buys its way into social-first perps trading by hiring an entire team at once
Instead of headhunting, dYdX bought the whole company. Pocket Protector’s lean team scaled to $1 billion in volume in under a year; now, they’re embedded in the decentralized exchange’s core, rewriting the playbook for DEX trading. On July 18, dYdX…
CORE
$0.4589
-2.89%
NOW
$0.00795
+0.25%
DYDX
$0.5264
-2.41%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 23:12
Bo Hines: Trump will sign the GENIUS Act into law today
PANews reported on July 18 that Bo Hines, executive director of President Trump’s Digital Asset Advisory Committee, said that this afternoon local time, Trump will sign the GENIUS Act into
ACT
$0.03669
-4.20%
SIGN
$0.06719
-1.99%
TRUMP
$8.506
-2.38%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 23:11
Swedish company BTC AB spent about $500,000 to purchase 4.5 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 156
PANews reported on July 18 that according to an official announcement, the Swedish company Bitcoin Treasury Capital (BTC AB) has purchased 4.5 bitcoins for approximately $500,000 (approximately 5 million Swedish
BTC
$112,620.06
-1.07%
AB
$0.008222
-0.56%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 23:04
A whale withdrew about 19,500 ETH from FalconX, and the cumulative withdrawal of more than 120,000 ETH in the past week
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x9684 once again withdrew 19,550 ETH (worth US$70.7 million) from FalconX, and a total of 122,691 ETH
MORE
$0.10013
+2.77%
ETH
$3,410.69
-3.67%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 22:54
Aguila Trades, a giant whale, has closed its 20x BTC long position and opened a 15x ETH short position
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the giant whale Aguila Trades has closed its 20x leveraged BTC long position and opened a new 15x leveraged
BTC
$112,620.06
-1.07%
ETH
$3,410.69
-3.67%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 22:49
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,168 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 193,551 ETH
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,168 BTC (worth $492 million); iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 4,157
BTC
$112,620.06
-1.07%
ETH
$3,410.69
-3.67%
NET
$0.00011077
+0.40%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 22:42
Latest Ethereum ACDE meeting: decided to remove EIP 7907 from Fusaka upgrade
PANews reported on July 18 that the minutes of the 216th Ethereum Executive Core Developers Meeting (ACDE) summarized by Christine Kim showed that today developers decided to remove EIP 7907
CORE
$0.4589
-2.89%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 22:32
SEC Chair Atkins considers innovation exemption to boost tokenization
Crypto industry hails GENIUS Act as a win, while Senator Elizabeth Warren criticizes it for consumer protection gaps.
ACT
$0.03669
-4.20%
WIN
$0.00005506
-3.13%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 22:08
XRP, BTC Holders Turn to APT Miner for Stable Investing
Bitcoin (BTC) broke through $120,000, sparking heated discussions in the market again, while XRP also rose by more than 8% due to EU payment regulatory reforms and Ripple’s new round of cooperation plans. Despite the recovery of the crypto market, many investors have been unusually calm. Data shows that more and more long-term BTC and XRP holders are turning their attention to APT Mienr, a fully licensed and compliant platform registered and operated in the UK since 2018. Users do not need to buy any equipment or master the technology. They only need to choose a contract to earn passive income every day, completely unaffected by the rise and fall of the currency price. The mining service provided by APT Mienr is regarded by many users as a “digital savings account”. Compared with the psychological burden and risk fluctuations brought by frequent transactions, more and more investors are willing to choose a stable and predictable way to manage their assets. How to Use APT Miner Sign up and get $15 (you can get $0.6 when you buy a contract with $15) Register an account using your email address Select the demand contract Payment – Get fixed income APT Miner Contract Potential Profits APT Miner offers various mining contract options in numerous different crypto assets. Users can pick the type of miner they want to use as well as the crypto asset they want to mine. Most importantly, APT Miner offers affordable starting options for mining contracts and an enticing $15 signup bonus to get new users started. You can see the complete list of available mining contract options here , or you can download the APT Miner app directly to your phone. About APT Miner APT Miner was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Warrington, UK. It is a digital asset service platform that has obtained local licenses and operates in compliance with regulations. We focus on providing users with convenient and secure cryptocurrency income solutions through high-performance hardware and intelligent technology. The platform always complies with regulatory policies and is committed to creating a stable, transparent and trustworthy long-term cooperation environment.
BTC
$112,620.06
-1.07%
MORE
$0.10013
+2.77%
HERE
$0.00052
+20.93%
APP
$0.003953
+2.78%
NOT
$0.001985
-2.45%
Share
CryptoNews
2025/07/18 22:07
Trending News
More
China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy
NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon
The floating profit of "insider whales" has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million
Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Beware of fake stablecoin licensing scams. Holders of unregulated stablecoins bear their own risks.
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$525 million, mainly due to the short position