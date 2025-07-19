2025-08-03 Sunday

OpenAI launches $50 million fund to support nonprofits and community organizations

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Cailian Press, on July 18 local time, OpenAI announced that it would launch an initial fund of $50 million to support non-profit
PANews2025/07/19 09:49
The address belonging to Cumberland has increased its holdings by 3,263 ETH in the past 8 hours

PANews reported on July 19 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, "the whale who opened a position of 4,076 ETH at an average price of $3,337 the day before yesterday" spent
PANews2025/07/19 09:46
David Sack: The GENIUS Act will replace outdated payment methods with a new blockchain-based payment system

PANews reported on July 19 that David Sacks, the White House's director of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, tweeted, "President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, which establishes a legal framework for
PANews2025/07/19 09:44
AguilaTrades opened short positions on BTC and ETH, with a total value of approximately $294 million

PANews reported on July 19 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades currently has short positions in BTC and ETH, with a total value of approximately $294 million. ETH 15x leverage short
PANews2025/07/19 09:33
U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis: The GENIUS Act is the most supportive digital asset management bill in U.S. history

PANews reported on July 19 that U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis tweeted that this (the GENIUS Act) is the most supportive digital asset management bill in U.S. history. Earlier news ,
PANews2025/07/19 09:30
World Liberty Financial: WLFI token trading is expected to start in six to eight weeks

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Cryptoslate, World Liberty Financial announced that its governance token WLFI will begin trading within six to eight weeks from July 18, completing
PANews2025/07/19 09:25
Charles Schwab Intends to Launch Stablecoin

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Decrypt, Charles Schwab CEO Rick Wurster said in a financial report conference call on Friday that Charles Schwab hopes to issue its
PANews2025/07/19 09:16
SharpLink Gaming purchased another 4,904 ETH 2 hours ago, and currently has a cumulative floating profit of US$260 million

PANews reported on July 19 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, SharpLink Gaming continued to purchase 4,904 ETH (US$17.45 million) through Coinbase Prime 2 hours ago. Since SharpLink
PANews2025/07/19 08:59
A whale/institution bought another 19,550 ETH 10 hours ago, and currently holds a floating profit of approximately US$41.34 million

PANews reported on July 19 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, [the whale/institution that hoarded ETH through FalconX] continued to hoard 19,550 ETH (US$70.7 million) 10 hours ago.
PANews2025/07/19 08:54
Non-profit development organization Argot Collective sold another 600 ETH 6 hours ago

PANews reported on July 19 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, Argot Collective, a non-profit development organization that received 7,000 ETH operating funds from the Ethereum Foundation, continued to
PANews2025/07/19 08:51

