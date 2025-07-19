2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Coinbase CEO: GENIUS is the first federal cryptocurrency bill signed into law, and more bills will be introduced in the future

Coinbase CEO: GENIUS is the first federal cryptocurrency bill signed into law, and more bills will be introduced in the future

PANews reported on July 19 that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted, “I hope people realize the importance of this moment for cryptocurrency. GENIUS is the first federal cryptocurrency bill signed
Moonveil
MORE$0.10004+2.83%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01734-3.93%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14871-1.60%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 14:01
James Wynn: Missed the opportunity to short, wait until PUMP hits bottom before considering entering

James Wynn: Missed the opportunity to short, wait until PUMP hits bottom before considering entering

PANews reported on July 19 that crypto trader James Wynn tweeted, "Missed the opportunity to short and was busy making money elsewhere. These new token issuances always end the same
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003059-5.76%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01423-6.44%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002712+2.76%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 13:23
CCTV News: Trump signs stablecoin-related bill. What is a stablecoin? What should be “stabilized”?

CCTV News: Trump signs stablecoin-related bill. What is a stablecoin? What should be “stabilized”?

Written by: CCTV News On the 18th local time, US President Trump officially signed the "Guidance and Establishment of a National Innovation Act for American Stablecoins" (referred to as the
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03667-4.90%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.5-2.91%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 13:18
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $402 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 11 consecutive days

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $402 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 11 consecutive days

PANews reported on July 19 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$402 million yesterday (July 18, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011077+0.40%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 12:15
Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $363 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 12 consecutive days

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $363 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 12 consecutive days

PANews reported on July 19 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$363 million yesterday (July 18, Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011077+0.40%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 12:14
Data: 7743 BTC transferred from Coinbase to new wallet

Data: 7743 BTC transferred from Coinbase to new wallet

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 7,743 BTC (916,252,636 US dollars) were transferred from Coinbase to an unknown new wallet.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,610.29-1.27%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0218+2.05%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 11:50
Analyst: The GENIUS Act bans yield-generating stablecoins, which will boost demand for DeFi

Analyst: The GENIUS Act bans yield-generating stablecoins, which will boost demand for DeFi

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Cointelegraph, the GENIUS Act signed by US President Trump on Friday prohibits the issuance of yield-based stablecoins, cutting off interest-earning opportunities for
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03667-4.90%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002102+5.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.5-2.91%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 11:29
21Shares submits two cryptocurrency index ETF applications to the US SEC

21Shares submits two cryptocurrency index ETF applications to the US SEC

PANews reported on July 19 that according to an official announcement, 21Shares and Teucrium ETFs have cooperated to submit two cryptocurrency index ETF applications to the US SEC, namely 21Shares
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.249-1.42%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 10:43
Crypto UK calls UK Labour Party's call to ban cryptocurrency political donations an 'attack'

Crypto UK calls UK Labour Party's call to ban cryptocurrency political donations an 'attack'

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Decrypt, Labour MP Pat McFadden said that the UK should consider banning cryptocurrency political donations. Just two months ago, Reform UK announced
Comedian
BAN$0.06067-3.33%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 10:27
JPMorgan analyst: Regulators outside the U.S. may prefer tokenized bank deposits over stablecoins

JPMorgan analyst: Regulators outside the U.S. may prefer tokenized bank deposits over stablecoins

PANews reported on July 19 that according to The block, JPMorgan analysts said that regulators outside the United States, including the Bank of England, seem to prefer tokenized bank deposits
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05176-6.83%
MAY
MAY$0.04935-1.47%
U
U$0.01108+0.63%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 10:07

Trending News

More

China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon

The floating profit of &quot;insider whales&quot; has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million

Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Beware of fake stablecoin licensing scams. Holders of unregulated stablecoins bear their own risks.

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$525 million, mainly due to the short position