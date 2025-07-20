2025-08-03 Sunday

In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 29% month-on-month to US$159.6 million, and Pudgy Penguins transaction volume increased by 247.32%.

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 29% in the past week to $159.6 million. Market participation has
PANews2025/07/20 08:53
A whale/institution has hoarded 47,121 ETH in the past day, worth about $169 million

PANews reported on July 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a certain whale/institution has hoarded 47,121 ETH (US$169 million) through FalconX in the past day, with
PANews2025/07/20 08:33
UK plans to sell seized Bitcoin to fill fiscal gap, sales could reach $7 billion

PANews reported on July 20 that the British Home Office is working with the police to sell a batch of seized cryptocurrencies to fill the financial gap, according to the
PANews2025/07/20 08:12
US Lawmaker sounds alarm on GENIUS bill, says it&#039;s a CBDC Trojan Horse

The line between a central bank digital currency and a centrally-managed, government-regulated stablecoin is thin, critics argue.
PANews2025/07/20 06:16
Shiba vs Dogecoin vs Pepeto forecast: Which cryptocurrency is poised to have a better bull run?

Dogecoin jumps 10% to $0.2360 as Pepeto gains buzz with its inclusive memecoin exchange and mission of unity. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news2025/07/20 03:58
NFT sales jump 29% to $159.6m, Pudgy Penguins surges 247%

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are roaring back to life alongside crypto’s bull run, with soaring sales, surging participation, and million-dollar JPEGs reentering the chat. Weekly NFT sales jumped 29% to $159.6 million as Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) rallied to…
Crypto.news2025/07/20 03:41
Crypto VC funding: Plasma raises $50m, Spiko bags $22m

The week of July 13-19, 2025, witnessed a total of $170.3 million in venture capital raised across 10 diverse projects.
Crypto.news2025/07/20 02:00
After turning $20k into $8m on Solana, traders shift to crypto projected to jump 8000%

Traders who made $8m from SOL shift to LILPEPE, eyes 8000% gains. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/20 01:56
XRP vs Solana vs Pepeto: Which cryptocurrency is poised to have better bull run?

XRP seeks a comeback, while Pepeto unites memecoins through real utility. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news2025/07/20 01:42
Adam Back helped build Bitcoin’s foundations — now he’s taking BSTR to Nasdaq

Backed by Adam Back and built around a Bitcoin-per-share model, BSTR is set to enter the public markets through a Cantor Fitzgerald-led SPAC. A $3.5 billion bet on Bitcoin On Jul. 17, Bitcoin Standard Treasury Reserve (BSTR) announced plans to…
Crypto.news2025/07/20 01:22

