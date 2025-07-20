2025-08-03 Sunday

Charles Hoskinson says audit report ‘shaping up’ for August release

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson says he will read the full audit report over a livestream when it is released next month.
PANews2025/07/20 14:40
A whale hoarded another 5,599 ETH through Galaxy Digital, and accumulated a total of 11,147 ETH in the past day

PANews reported on July 20 that according to The Data Nerd, 4 hours ago, the new whale 0x3dF accumulated another 5,599 ETH (about 20.08 million US dollars) through Galaxy Digital.
PANews2025/07/20 13:08
A whale closed his ETH position an hour ago and made a profit of $1.7 million. In the past four days, all of his six ETH long transactions were profitable.

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xd5ff closed his ETH long position an hour ago, locking in another $1.7 million in profits. In the past
PANews2025/07/20 13:05
US Treasury Deputy Secretary: Demand for stablecoins will reach trillions of dollars

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Cointelegraph, US Treasury Deputy Secretary Michael Faulkender said that the demand for stablecoins will reach trillions of dollars.
PANews2025/07/20 12:16
Hacker who stole over $300 million from Coinbase users accumulated 649.62 ETH 9 hours ago

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the hacker who stole more than 300 million US dollars from Coinbase users purchased another 649.62 ETH (2.31 million US
PANews2025/07/20 11:46
Source: U.S. Treasury Secretary Bensont urged Trump not to remove Fed Chairman Powell

PANews reported on July 20 that according to CCTV News, the reporter learned on the 19th that an informed source said that US Treasury Secretary Benson recently privately advised US
PANews2025/07/20 10:35
Analysis: This week, some on-chain addresses hoarded 391,000 ETH, worth about $1.4 billion

PANews reported on July 20 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the price of ETH rose from $3,000 to $3,600 this week due to the massive net inflow
PANews2025/07/20 10:07
The whale who once used BTC to cross-chain to exchange 46.05 million US dollars of ETH bought 649.62 ETH again

PANews reported on July 20 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, "the whale who once used BTC to cross-chain to exchange 46.05 million USD of ETH" continued to increase his position
PANews2025/07/20 10:00
US Congressman warns against GENIUS Act, calling it a CBDC Trojan Horse

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said that the GENIUS Stablecoin Act opened a "backdoor" for the government to create a central
PANews2025/07/20 09:18
Shanghai announced a cross-border illegal exchange case involving stablecoins, involving a total amount of 6.5 billion yuan

PANews reported on July 20 that the Shanghai Pudong New Area People's Court announced on July 16 a case of illegal exchange of virtual currency that was sentenced in March
PANews2025/07/20 09:04

