VanEck and other institutions urged the US SEC to approve Ethereum ETF pledge applications on a "first-in, first-out" basis, and were unwilling to be approved in batches with BlackRock
PANews reported on July 20 that according to DL News, BlackRock's move this week to add a pledge option to its iShares Ethereum Trust has reignited discussions about the U.S.
PANews
2025/07/20 18:16
James Wynn deposited 536,573 USDC to HyperLiquid to open a 25x leveraged ETH long order and a 10x leveraged PEPE long order
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, James Wynn deposited 536,573 USDC to HyperLiquid to open a 25x leveraged ETH long order and a 10x leveraged PEPE
PANews
2025/07/20 17:14
U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant: The U.S. dollar will soon be on the blockchain, and the GENIUS Act will consolidate the dollar's position as a global reserve currency for generations to come
PANews reported on July 20 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant said in an article on the X platform that blockchain technology will power the next generation of payments, and the
PANews
2025/07/20 17:10
AguilaTrades closed its short positions of 6,832 ETH and 1,134 BTC 1 hour ago, with a loss of $1.1 million
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale AguilaTrades closed his short positions of 6,832 ETH (US$25.15 million) and 1,134 BTC (US$134 million) 1 hour ago,
PANews
2025/07/20 17:07
Circle executive: The GENIUS Act prevents large tech companies and banks from dominating the stablecoin market
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Cointelegraph, Circle Chief Strategy Officer Dante Disparte said in the Unchained podcast that the GENIUS Act contains a little-known provision aimed at
PANews
2025/07/20 16:35
Detailed explanation of the stability of the Fed chairman's position: It is not easy for Trump to replace Powell
Written by: Dong Jing Source: Wall Street Journal Although Trump has been criticizing Powell for not cutting interest rates and has expressed the possibility of replacing the Fed chairman, it
PANews
2025/07/20 16:30
A whale in a certain band liquidated 5578 ETH, making a profit of about 228,000 US dollars
PANews reported on July 20 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale 0x54d cleared 5,578 ETH worth $20.21 million, with a purchase cost of $3,583 and an average selling price
PANews
2025/07/20 15:43
World War III threatens Bitcoin mining infrastructure | Opinion
As geopolitical tensions rise, Bitcoin mining firms may need to consider contingency plans to maintain network stability.
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 15:42
GENIUS Act blocks Big Tech, banks from dominating stablecoins: Circle exec
Circle’s Dante Disparte says the GENIUS Act ensures tech giants and banks can’t dominate the stablecoin market without facing strict structural and regulatory hurdles.
PANews
2025/07/20 15:38
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6243.18 BTC
According to PANews on July 20, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,243.18, with a total
PANews
2025/07/20 14:45
Trending News
China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy
NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon
The floating profit of "insider whales" has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million
Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Beware of fake stablecoin licensing scams. Holders of unregulated stablecoins bear their own risks.
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$525 million, mainly due to the short position