MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
JPMorgan Chase data-charging plan could "destroy" crypto and fintech startups, executive warns
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Fortune magazine, last month, when JPMorgan Chase informed fintech companies that it planned to charge them for accessing its customers' bank account
BANK
$0,05176
-6,73%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 09:54
Source: Pump.fun will issue PUMP airdrops on July 24
PANews reported on July 21 that according to crypto KOL Downsin Jerome, Pump.fun co-founder and CEO Alon Cohen said that PUMP airdrops will be distributed to eligible active Solana wallets
ALON
$0,006627
+18,14%
PUMP
$0,002716
+2,56%
FUN
$0,01018
-8,49%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 09:43
Huajian Medical establishes a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United States and initiates application for a U.S. stablecoin license
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Zhitong Finance, the Hong Kong-listed company Huajian Medical announced that it has established a wholly-owned subsidiary IVD GROUP in New York State,
U
$0,01107
+0,36%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 09:31
From the PayPal mafia to an investment empire: The history of Founders Fund
Podcast source: Mario Gabriele, The Generalist Podcast Air Date: July 8, 2025 Compiled and edited by Lenaxin and ChainCatcher summary: TL&DR The root of success lies in seeking difference Founders
ROOT
$0,002997
-7,41%
FUND
$0,02749
-1,46%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 09:30
IOST announces the establishment of the I Foundation to focus on RWA project investment
PANews reported on July 21 that IOST announced the establishment of the I Foundation, which will focus on investing in promising RWA projects in the L1 and BNB Chain ecosystems.
IOST
$0,003504
-2,25%
L1
$0,00663
+1,22%
BNB
$738,79
-2,51%
RWA
$0,003582
+1,01%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 09:28
CITIC Securities: The US Stablecoin Act has been implemented, and relaxed regulation is conducive to market expansion
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Zhitong Finance, CITIC Securities Research Report stated that on July 17, Eastern Time, the U.S. Congress passed the GENIUS Act, marking the
ACT
$0,03657
-5,13%
U
$0,01107
+0,36%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 08:51
Ethereum launches The Torch NFT to commemorate its 10th anniversary, and will be open to everyone on July 30
PANews reported on July 21 that the official X account of Ethereum announced the launch of "The Torch" NFT to pay tribute to those who shaped the development of Ethereum
NFT
$0,0000004725
-0,33%
LAUNCH
$0,000000000000001257
-1,10%
OPEN
$0,0000000995
+54,26%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 08:32
James Wynn has closed his long positions in ETH and PEPE, realizing a profit of $538,500
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, whale James Wynn has closed his long positions in ETH (25x leverage) and PEPE (10x leverage), realizing a profit
ETH
$3.411,4
-4,26%
WYNN
$0,0003067
-6,00%
PEPE
$0,00001
-4,58%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 08:25
Weilai’s statement: “Manipulating black public relations” and “hiring cybercrime” are pure slander, and the screenshots of the so-called “virtual currency transaction” report are forged
PANews reported on July 21 that NIO's legal department issued a solemn statement on July 19 regarding malicious online rumors: "Recently, some online accounts have maliciously released false information against
BLACK
$0,8607
-4,72%
VIRTUAL
$1,1466
-5,15%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 08:16
A whale deposited 8.04 million USDC into Hyperliquid and went long on SOL 7 times
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 8.04 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a SOL long position with 7x leverage. The whale
SOL
$158,4
-4,91%
USDC
$1,0002
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 08:06
Trending News
More
China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy
NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon
The floating profit of "insider whales" has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million
Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Beware of fake stablecoin licensing scams. Holders of unregulated stablecoins bear their own risks.
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$525 million, mainly due to the short position