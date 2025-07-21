2025-08-03 Sunday

A smart fund shorted altcoins and suffered a floating loss of more than $12.48 million, of which XRP lost as much as $9 million

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Aunt Ai's analysis, a smart fund that used $2.82 million to leverage 14.81 million USDDe earnings recently suffered a floating loss due
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007+2.93%
FUND
FUND$0.02749-1.46%
XRP
XRP$2.8181-5.99%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1136-5.33%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004319+2.46%
PANews2025/07/21 15:35
A whale deposited $5 million in HyperLiquid and opened multiple leveraged short positions including DOGE and FARTCOIN

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited $5 million USDC into the HyperLiquid platform and opened multiple leveraged short positions, including SOL (20x
Solana
SOL$158.58-4.80%
DOGE
DOGE$0.19272-6.27%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001-0.01%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$0.88742-11.58%
PANews2025/07/21 15:33
Hong Kong’s stablecoin licensing to adopt invite-only approach: report

The regulatory watchdog in charge of the framework will employ a thorough, exclusive vetting process for potential issuers. According to local reports on July 20, the incoming stablecoin licensing regime under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will not be…
Notcoin
NOT$0.001978-3.46%
Crypto.news2025/07/21 15:32
PEPE vs. DOGE vs. Pepeto: Which crypto is set to have a better bull run?

Dogecoin surges while Pepeto rises with a mission, two memecoins driving 2025’s biggest crypto buzz. #sponsored
DOGE
DOGE$0.19272-6.27%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000098+1.03%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000019-17.39%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003914-0.58%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.007108-1.04%
Crypto.news2025/07/21 15:16
zkBTC bridge mainnet goes live, unlocking Bitcoin cross-chain liquidity

Lightec’s zkBTC bridge goes live on mainnet, marking a new phase for Bitcoin as it enters the cross-chain liquidity era. The zkBTC Bridge has officially launched on mainnet, marking a major milestone for the Lightec team after more than two…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007+2.93%
Major
MAJOR$0.1543-0.26%
ERA
ERA$0.9127-10.37%
CROSS
CROSS$0.27061-9.62%
Crypto.news2025/07/21 15:08
UK weighs £5 billion Bitcoin sell-off to help plug budget gap

The UK government is reportedly considering plans to sell off over £5 billion worth of seized Bitcoin in a move that could potentially help address a growing budget deficit. A recent report from The Telegraph disclosed that the Home Office…
Movement
MOVE$0.1248-4.29%
PlugToken
PLUG$0.00005989+4.28%
Crypto.news2025/07/21 15:05
Pump.fun’s Alon reacts to news about an alleged PUMP airdrop on July 24

Pump.fun co-founder, Alon Cohen, comments below a post by crypto KOL Downsin Jerome that claims there will be an alleged airdrop for Solana wallet holders on July 24. In a recent post, crypto influencer Downsin Jerome claimed that the meme…
alon
ALON$0.006677+19.04%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001765-10.85%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02179+1.96%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002726+2.94%
FUNToken
FUN$0.010196-8.35%
Crypto.news2025/07/21 15:03
Analysis: Ethereum rises strongly due to Asian buying, institutional allocation and DeFi recovery

PANews reported on July 21 that Matrixport said in today's chart that the recent altcoin market has been driven by the Asian market, with Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) performing
XRP
XRP$2.8181-5.99%
Ethereum
ETH$3,415.6-4.14%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002105+5.46%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.001668+19.91%
PANews2025/07/21 14:57
Swedish listed company H100 Group plans to raise about $1.5 million to buy more Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 21 that according to an official announcement, Swedish listed company H100 Group announced that its board of directors decided today to issue up to 1,523,089 new
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007+2.93%
PANews2025/07/21 14:52
Ethereum's market value surpasses Vanguard Group and rises to 28th place in global asset market value ranking

PANews reported on July 21 that 8marketcap data showed that Ethereum's market value surpassed the asset management company Vanguard Group and rose to the 28th place in the global asset
Oasis
ROSE$0.02292-4.73%
PANews2025/07/21 14:38

